Erik McCoy has had the unfortunate experience of having to work his way back after suffering an injury, and the fortunate experience that this time the absence wasn't nearly as long, or the injury nearly as debilitating.
The New Orleans Saints center will be back in the lineup Sunday when the Saints (3-7) play the Bengals (7-3) at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, after missing the previous two games with a biceps injury.
McCoy missed 10 games each of the previous two seasons – including a season-ending torn left biceps last year – and with eight starts this year, he already has surpassed the total number of starts in each of those years.
"Happy to be back with the boys, happy to be competing again," McCoy said Friday. This year's injury was to his right biceps. "Excited for the opportunity to go out and play this week.
"I think (blending back in after an injury) is just the name of the game. When you've missed time like I've missed time throughout the last couple of years, you've learned, 'All right, it's time to get back in it.' It was a week of non-football activity, and then I was kind of working my way back in on my own last week. So, it was really like a week and I was right back in it. Not a big deal."
But for the Saints, it's always a big deal when the team captain and offensive line leader is missing. His return put New Orleans one step closer to fielding its projected starting offensive line; right tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee) practiced limited Friday and is questionable for Sunday.
"Erik means a lot to our team, the leader that he is," Coach Kellen Moore said. "He's been battling and I thought he had a great week.
"Erik's the ultimate pro. Even when he's not out there playing, he's constantly involved with the offensive line, communicating with those guys. I think the work he did, even on the sideline when he's not playing, has been phenomenal. I think it helps a lot of those young guys as they go in there and play."
One of the beneficiaries has been Mason Murphy, who could make his second straight start at right tackle if Fuaga is unable to play. Murphy stepped in after Asim Richards injured his knee against Carolina, finished that game, and started last Sunday against Chicago.
"I liked Mason's game last week," Moore said. "I thought he played physical, I thought he did a good job playing the matchup football that you inevitably play out there at tackle at times. I thought he did some really good things. I was proud of him."
INJURY REPORT: Tight end Juwan Johnson (hamstring/wrist) was ruled out Friday, and tight end Noah Fant (calf) was listed as questionable. The absence of Johnson and questionable status of Fant pave the way for rookie Oscar Delp to receive more snaps against the Bengals. Also listed as questionable were Fuaga and Richards.