Erik McCoy has had the unfortunate experience of having to work his way back after suffering an injury, and the fortunate experience that this time the absence wasn't nearly as long, or the injury nearly as debilitating.

The New Orleans Saints center will be back in the lineup Sunday when the Saints (3-7) play the Bengals (7-3) at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, after missing the previous two games with a biceps injury.

McCoy missed 10 games each of the previous two seasons – including a season-ending torn left biceps last year – and with eight starts this year, he already has surpassed the total number of starts in each of those years.

"Happy to be back with the boys, happy to be competing again," McCoy said Friday. This year's injury was to his right biceps. "Excited for the opportunity to go out and play this week.

"I think (blending back in after an injury) is just the name of the game. When you've missed time like I've missed time throughout the last couple of years, you've learned, 'All right, it's time to get back in it.' It was a week of non-football activity, and then I was kind of working my way back in on my own last week. So, it was really like a week and I was right back in it. Not a big deal."