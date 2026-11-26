The New Orleans Saints possibly have played their best defensive stretch this season since returning from their bye.
Games of 22 points and 355 yards allowed against Cleveland, 20 and 283 surrendered to Carolina, and 21 and 311 given up to Chicago – plus 10 combined sacks – didn't yield the desired won-loss results (New Orleans went 1-2), but exhibited what the Saints are capable of.
"I think we're definitely making progress," said linebacker Kaden Elliss, who has 61 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and 10 quarterback hits this season. "I just see so much more progress we can make. And that's what I'm obsessed with, and our team is obsessed with. There are some wins you've got to take from it, and you've got to take those and you've got to really highlight those and continue to build positively and build. But we've looked at the things we didn't do right and we're obsessing over getting those things right because we can be better."
"We feel real good, but this is a long season," said edge rusher Chase Young, who has eight sacks, and 15 quarterback hits. "Every game won't be perfect, we're gonna to have our bright spots, we're gonna to have our low spots on the defensive side. How we are as a defense, we feed off one another. I feel like we're really locked in, we're real close. I believe we play for one another on this defense. I think on our defense, we genuinely all get along."
It's a good time for the Saints (3-7) to be playing their best defense, because Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, the Bengals (7-3) will counter with one of the NFL's best offenses.
Cincinnati averages 29.8 points (fourth in the league) and 376.5 yards (seventh) per game, numbers that dipped after a 20-point, 312-yard showing in their last game, a two-point loss to Washington on Monday.
The placement that didn't dip is this: Cincinnati's 297.1 passing yards leads the league and is generated through quarterback Joe Burrow, a former Heisman Trophy winner from LSU and top contender for league MVP (3,095 yards, completing 74.2 percent of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions). Burrow, who averaged four touchdown passes in the previous five games before being held to two against Washington, has done much of the damage via connections with receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Chase, Burrow's college teammate at LSU from 2018-19, is a two-time All-Pro who has 69 catches for 909 yards and seven touchdowns, and Higgins has 55 catches for 867 yards and seven touchdowns. They rank fourth and sixth in the league in receiving yards, and are tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns.
"Both receivers are amazing players, can jump ball, catch on the run, all those things," Elliss said. "Hard to focus on just one. And then, you've got a quarterback that can see the picture correctly, deliver any ball on the field with accuracy and oomph and he's able to get his guys the ball even when they might be covered. From the mix of their talent and the throw that he gives, even if someone is covered, they might not be. So you've got to bring your 'A' game with these guys."
Chase excels in run-after-catch and Higgins (6 feet 4) is a major red zone target, and if those two aren't worrisome enough, tight end Mike Gesicki has six touchdowns and 338 yards on 25 catches.
"Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee, the tight end – they throw the ball, they throw it well," Young said. "So, we know what we're up against. Right now, we're just doing everything to prepare for it."
Side note: The Saints aren't ignoring the run, even though the numbers say that's not the point of emphasis.
Cincinnati is the third-worst rushing team in the league at 79.4 yards per game, and totaled just 31 in the loss to Washington; 64 percent of its offensive plays and 82 percent of its yards are linked to the passing game.
"Any team, no matter how much you like to throw it, if you are able to get that run game going, you're going to lean on it that game," Elliss said. "That's always where it starts, you've got to stop the run game. They've got good running backs, and obviously they've got those threats on the outside. Sometimes it leaves teams in a lighter box and it really gives their running backs some good air. So we've got to attack that first and stop that."
"You don't want to give a team like that a feeling that they can run the ball, because they already can pass," Young said. "So when you give them that feel that they can run it, too, I think that's when things can get bad. We're going to go into every game, the main focus is taking the run out. (But) do we put extra emphasis on the passing game? Absolutely."