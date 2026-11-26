"Both receivers are amazing players, can jump ball, catch on the run, all those things," Elliss said. "Hard to focus on just one. And then, you've got a quarterback that can see the picture correctly, deliver any ball on the field with accuracy and oomph and he's able to get his guys the ball even when they might be covered. From the mix of their talent and the throw that he gives, even if someone is covered, they might not be. So you've got to bring your 'A' game with these guys."

Chase excels in run-after-catch and Higgins (6 feet 4) is a major red zone target, and if those two aren't worrisome enough, tight end Mike Gesicki has six touchdowns and 338 yards on 25 catches.

"Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee, the tight end – they throw the ball, they throw it well," Young said. "So, we know what we're up against. Right now, we're just doing everything to prepare for it."

Side note: The Saints aren't ignoring the run, even though the numbers say that's not the point of emphasis.

Cincinnati is the third-worst rushing team in the league at 79.4 yards per game, and totaled just 31 in the loss to Washington; 64 percent of its offensive plays and 82 percent of its yards are linked to the passing game.

"Any team, no matter how much you like to throw it, if you are able to get that run game going, you're going to lean on it that game," Elliss said. "That's always where it starts, you've got to stop the run game. They've got good running backs, and obviously they've got those threats on the outside. Sometimes it leaves teams in a lighter box and it really gives their running backs some good air. So we've got to attack that first and stop that."