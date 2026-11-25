The New Orleans Saints' offensive line took an incremental step toward being whole again Wednesday, as center Erik McCoy and right tackle Taliese Fuaga returned to practice on a limited basis.

New Orleans (3-7) will look to end a two-game losing streak Sunday against the Bengals (7-3) at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

McCoy (biceps) and Fuaga (knee) both were injured Nov. 8 against Cleveland in a 23-22 victory, and both missed the next two games, 20-17 and 21-13 losses to Carolina and Chicago, respectively.

"They're really good football players," Saints Coach Kellen Moore said. "We'll let this week take its course and work through their evaluation, but they're really good football players and we love to have them."

The Saints' offensive struggles have been noticeable the previous two seasons when McCoy has been out. He missed 10 games each in 2024 and '25; the Saints went 1-9 and scored 16.7 points per game without him in '24, and went 5-5 while averaging 18.1 points in his absence in '25. With him those years, New Orleans went 4-3 and scored 24.4 points per game ('24), and 1-6 while scoring 17.8 points ('25).

"It was great," quarterback Tyler Shough said of McCoy's return to practice. "Our communication, it's like we didn't skip a beat. It's obviously great having Erik back, the comfortability there. And it's good seeing Tali out there, too. He looked really good. We'll see come game time, but these practice reps are extremely vital."

New Orleans utilized two players to replace each. For McCoy, right guard Cesar Ruiz moved over to play center and his fill-in at right guard was rookie Jeremiah Wright against Carolina, then Ruiz went back to right guard and William Sherman started at center against Chicago. For Fuaga, Asim Richards started against Carolina, was injured during the game and was replaced by Mason Murphy, who started against the Bears.

"It was great, it was good to have Erik back out there," Ruiz said. "It was good to see him progress in his rehab. I love having my guy on the field."

Ruiz has played all of his seven NFL seasons with McCoy.

"All of us, we've played together before so it's just great to have familiar faces back out there getting back into the groove of things."