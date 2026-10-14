New Orleans Saints united on disappointment of slow start

On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints backed the statements made by team owner Gayle Benson a day earlier.

The Saints (1-4) have lost three straight entering Sunday's game against the Giants (3-1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. All three were in the Caesars Superdome, where New Orleans was hoping to build off the momentum created by a road win in Baltimore and ride the emotions surrounding the 20-year anniversary of the Superdome reopening following Hurricane Katrina, and the induction of quarterback Drew Brees into the Ring of Honor.

"That is not acceptable to me," Benson said Tuesday, at the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club luncheon. "And it falls short of what our fans truly deserve. I hear the frustration directed towards our team and our organization. It is not lost on me. Our fans invest their time and their hearts in the Saints. They are right to expect more than we have delivered.

"Words will not restore our fans' confidence. Our performance must do that."

Saints coach Kellen Moore said Benson is joined in wanting better results.

"We've got great guys in this building that are doing everything they can to find a formula," he said. "All we can control moving forward is playing better, coaching better, giving ourself the opportunities moving forward. I think our guys have the right mindset. It's the NFL, there's ups and there's downs, it's about navigating those and getting better moving forward.

"We all want the same thing. We're all shooting for that, we've all got the same objectives. We've just got to get better moving forward."

Quarterback Tyler Shough said no one was surprised by the statement, and he openly greeted the message.

"More than anything, it's fully expected," Shough said. "We want to have that expectation of us as an organization. It starts with her and her leadership and who she is, and she wants the greatest for all of the Gulf coast and the Saints.