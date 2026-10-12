New Orleans Saints lean on each other in quest to end losing streak

"I feel like (Sunday), definitely we were shooting ourselves in the foot," Miller said. "They blitzed us almost every play, so we're shooting ourselves in the foot — holding call or something. You're back five yards, they're going to blitz regardless so that makes it hard, you've got to get the ball out quicker and now we're behind the sticks. A team like that, you've just got to play a clean game against them.

"It's not like we're lacking talent. I feel like it's just simple mistakes that we're putting on ourselves. We've just got to be more detailed and focused in practice and just go out there and clean it up."

Blackmon said the silver lining has been that the Saints have been competitive in four games; three were decided by one score.

"There's been a lot of games where it's like, if we would have just had one more possession, we would have won," he said. "It comes down to the details; we've played good but not good enough to win.

"One of these games it's going to all come together, we're looking to get on a streak."

Finding that road will get the Saints off one they've already traveled.

"We've just got to focus on the task at hand and getting better," Moore said. "I think there's some stuff in this film that you can still recognize there's some good. I thought the turnover in the red zone leading to a long drive on offense, I thought that was really good complementary football there. I thought we had some physicality in the run game from a defense perspective and an offense perspective, just weren't able to sustain it.