Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, September 13:
1. The New Orleans Saints take on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season at Ford Field. Kickoff is at noon and fans can tune in on FOX.
2. Kick off the 2026 NFL season at the official Saints Watch Party at Manning's including special guest Tyrann Mathieu, a chance to win two tickets to the home opener, appearances by Saints Cheer Krewe and Sir Saint, food and drink specials and much more. Doors open at 10:15 a.m.
3. Not traveling to Detroit? Check out all the ways to watch, stream and listen to Week 1 games and be sure to use the Saints app presented by Verizon or visit NewOrleansSaints.com for live stats, photos and highlights during the game.
4. Watch the Saints Postgame Show presented by Uber Eats live following the game as we bring you commentary from the podium with Coach Moore and selected players as well as get a breakdown of all the action from John DeShazier and Kalia Butler. Tune in on NewOrleansSaints.com, or the team's app, Facebook, X or YouTube pages.
5. Check back for all the highlights, photos, game analysis and more coverage following the Saints game against the Lions with our Week 1 game center.