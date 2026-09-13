Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, September 13:

1. The New Orleans Saints take on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season at Ford Field. Kickoff is at noon and fans can tune in on FOX.

2. Kick off the 2026 NFL season at the official Saints Watch Party at Manning's including special guest Tyrann Mathieu, a chance to win two tickets to the home opener, appearances by Saints Cheer Krewe and Sir Saint, food and drink specials and much more. Doors open at 10:15 a.m.