 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, September 13

Saints face the Detroit Lions to open the 2026 season at noon CT at Ford Field

Sep 13, 2026 at 07:30 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
Saints-Five-Things-DL-Cabinetry-1920x1080

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, September 13:

1.  The New Orleans Saints take on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season at Ford Field. Kickoff is at noon and fans can tune in on FOX.

2. Kick off the 2026 NFL season at the official Saints Watch Party at Manning's including special guest Tyrann Mathieu, a chance to win two tickets to the home opener, appearances by Saints Cheer Krewe and Sir Saint, food and drink specials and much more. Doors open at 10:15 a.m.

3. Not traveling to Detroit? Check out all the ways to watch, stream and listen to Week 1 games and be sure to use the Saints app presented by Verizon or visit NewOrleansSaints.com for live stats, photos and highlights during the game.

4. Watch the Saints Postgame Show presented by Uber Eats live following the game as we bring you commentary from the podium with Coach Moore and selected players as well as get a breakdown of all the action from John DeShazier and Kalia Butler. Tune in on NewOrleansSaints.com, or the team's app, Facebook, X or YouTube pages.

5. Check back for all the highlights, photos, game analysis and more coverage following the Saints game against the Lions with our Week 1 game center.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, September 12

Saints prepare to travel to Detroit ahead of Week 1 against Lions

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, September 11

Saints make final preparations for Sunday's season opener in Detroit

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, September 10

Game preview, broadcast details and more for Saints vs. Lions

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 9

Saints set their sights on Sunday's season opener in Detroit

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, September 8

Saints name team captains ahead of 2026 season opener

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, September 7

Saints continue preparations for Week 1 matchup in Detroit

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, September 4

Saints look ahead to regular season opener as Bryce Lance seizes his opportunity

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, September 3

Saints continue regular season preparations

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 2

Saints continue preparations, welcome new additions to rosters

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, September 1

Saints 2026 rosters takes shape

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, August 31

Saints will announce 2026 practice squad as regular season preparations begin

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising