 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Game Notes: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints | 2026 NFL Week 10

WR Jordyn Tyson tallied 11 receptions for 80 yards, the most receptions by a Saints rookie since RB Pierre Thomas

Nov 15, 2026 at 07:33 PM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
  • The Saints fell to the Carolina Panthers, 20-17, at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, dropping to 3-6 on the season.
  • The Saints return to action Sunday, Nov. 22, on the road against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with a 12:00 p.m. CT kickoff. The game will be broadcast on FOX (locally televised on WVUE FOX 8 in the New Orleans area).
  • QB Tyler Shough completed 25-of-35 passes for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Shough also rushed six times for 25 yards, including a 17-yard run.
  • WR Jordyn Tyson led the Saints with 11 receptions for 80 yards. His 11 receptions were the most by a Saints rookie since RB Pierre Thomas recorded 12 receptions on Dec. 30, 2007 at the Chicago Bears.
  • WR Chris Olave recorded three receptions for 30 yards on four targets.
  • RB Alvin Kamara rushed for four yards, including a three-yard touchdown. He also added three receptions for 10 yards and a receiving touchdown, accounting for both Saints' touchdowns. Kamara now has 13 games with a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown, breaking a tie for third all-time in NFL record books with RB Brian Westbrook.

Related Links

  • Sunday's game was Kamara's 134th career regular season appearance, putting him in a tie on the team's games played list for 24th all-time with Saints Ring of Honor QB Archie Manning and TE John Tice.
  • TE Juwan Johnson recorded two receptions for 28 yards, including a 20-yard grab. With 30 grabs on the season, he now joins Jimmy Graham (2010-14) as only the second Saints tight end to have five seasons of at least 30 grabs.
  • LB Kaden Elliss recorded a career-high 15 tackles (six solo), including two stops for loss and one sack of QB Bryce Young and one pass breakup. He led a run-stopping effort, where the Black and Gold allowed only 97 rushing yards on 32 carries (3.0 avg.).
  • EDGE Carl Granderson recorded one sack and four tackles (one solo). Granderson has now tied his season-best for sacks (8.5). Granderson has recorded at least one quarterback takedown in six consecutive games, dating back to October 5 vs. Atlanta.
  • DL Colby Wooden recorded one sack and total tackles (two solo).
  • LB Danny Stutsman recorded six tackles (four solo).
  • DT Khristian Boyd recorded a career-high six tackles (three solo).
  • S Jonas Sanker recorded five tackles (three solo). He also helped break up a third-down pass in the end zone for a two-pass defense day, before the Saints stopped Bryce Young short of the goal line on fourth down, preventing a Carolina touchdown.
  • S Julian Blackmon recorded five tackles (three solo).
  • K Charlie Smyth converted his lone field-goal attempt, connecting from 55 yards, and converted both extra-point attempts.
  • WR/RS Barion Brown returned three punts for 28 yards (9.3-yard average), with a long of 14 yards.
  • LB Chris Rumph II led the Saints with two special teams tackles.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Panthers | 2026 NFL Week 10

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
1 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
2 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
3 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
4 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
5 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
6 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
7 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
8 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
9 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
10 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
11 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
12 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
13 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
14 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
15 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
16 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
17 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
18 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
19 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
20 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
21 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
22 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
23 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
24 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
25 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
26 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
27 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
28 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
29 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
30 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
31 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
32 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
33 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
34 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
35 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
36 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
37 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
38 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
39 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
40 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
41 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
42 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
43 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
44 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
45 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
46 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
47 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
48 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
49 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
50 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
51 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
52 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
53 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
54 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
55 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
56 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
57 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
58 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
59 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
60 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
61 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
62 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
63 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
64 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
65 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
66 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
67 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
68 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
69 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
70 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
71 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
72 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
73 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
74 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
75 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
76 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
77 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
78 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
79 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
80 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
81 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
82 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
83 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
84 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
85 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
86 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
87 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
88 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
89 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
90 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
91 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
92 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
93 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
94 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
95 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
96 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
97 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
98 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
99 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
100 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
101 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
102 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
103 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
104 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
105 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
106 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
107 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
108 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
109 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
110 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
111 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
112 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
113 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
114 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
115 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
116 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
117 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
118 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
119 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
120 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
121 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
122 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
123 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
124 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
125 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
126 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
127 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
128 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
129 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
130 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
131 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
132 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
133 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
134 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
135 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
136 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
137 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
138 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
139 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
140 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
141 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
142 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
143 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
144 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
145 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
146 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
147 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
148 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
149 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
150 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
151 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
152 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
153 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
154 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
155 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
156 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
157 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
158 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
159 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
160 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
161 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
162 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
163 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
164 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
165 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
166 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
167 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
168 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
169 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
170 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
171 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
172 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
173 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
174 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
175 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
176 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
177 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
178 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
179 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
180 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
181 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
182 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
183 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
184 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
185 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
186 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
187 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
188 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
189 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
190 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
191 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
192 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
193 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
194 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
195 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
196 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
197 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
198 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
199 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
200 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
201 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
202 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
203 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
204 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
205 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
206 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
207 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
208 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
209 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
210 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
211 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
212 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
213 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
214 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
215 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
216 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
217 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
218 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
219 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
220 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
221 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
222 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
223 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
224 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
225 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
226 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
227 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
228 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
229 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
230 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
231 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
232 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
233 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
234 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
235 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
236 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
237 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
238 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
239 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
240 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
241 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
242 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
243 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
244 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
245 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
246 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
247 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
248 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
249 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
250 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
251 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
252 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
253 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
254 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
255 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
256 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
257 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
258 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
259 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
260 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
261 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
262 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
263 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
264 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
265 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
266 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
267 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
268 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
269 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
270 / 270

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Postgame Quotes: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints | 2026 NFL Week 10

Quotes from Kellen Moore, QB Tyler Shough, LB Kaden Elliss and WR Jordyn Tyson

news

Game Recap: Carolina Panthers 20, New Orleans Saints 17 | 2026 NFL Week 10

Panthers win on 54-yard field goal as time expires

news

Halftime Update: Carolina Panthers 7, New Orleans Saints 0 | 2026 NFL Week 10

Panthers will get the ball to start the second half

news

New Orleans Saints inactives for Carolina Panthers game | 2026 NFL Week 10

C Erik McCoy, T Taliese Fuaga out for Sunday's game vs. Panthers

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 10 vs. Carolina Panthers

Four Saints listed as out, two questionable on Friday's Saints Injury Report for Week 10 against the Panthers

news

Saints vs. Panthers | 2026 NFL Week 10 | Gameday Guide

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 10 vs. Carolina Panthers

12 Saints listed on Thursday's Saints Injury Report for Week 10 against the Panthers

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 10 vs. Carolina Panthers

10 Saints listed on Wednesday's Saints Injury Report for Week 10 against the Panthers

news

Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 10

The New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. CT.

news

Panthers vs. Saints: How to Watch, Listen, and Stream Games 11/15/2026

See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers game on Nov. 15 in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season

news

Postgame Quotes: Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints | 2026 NFL Week 9

Quotes from Kellen Moore, QB Tyler Shough, RB Audric Estimé, edge Carl Granderson, and wide receiver Chris Olave

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising