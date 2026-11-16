Game Notes: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints | 2026 NFL Week 10

- The Saints fell to the Carolina Panthers, 20-17, at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, dropping to 3-6 on the season.
- The Saints return to action Sunday, Nov. 22, on the road against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with a 12:00 p.m. CT kickoff. The game will be broadcast on FOX (locally televised on WVUE FOX 8 in the New Orleans area).
- QB Tyler Shough completed 25-of-35 passes for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Shough also rushed six times for 25 yards, including a 17-yard run.
- WR Jordyn Tyson led the Saints with 11 receptions for 80 yards. His 11 receptions were the most by a Saints rookie since RB Pierre Thomas recorded 12 receptions on Dec. 30, 2007 at the Chicago Bears.
- WR Chris Olave recorded three receptions for 30 yards on four targets.
- RB Alvin Kamara rushed for four yards, including a three-yard touchdown. He also added three receptions for 10 yards and a receiving touchdown, accounting for both Saints' touchdowns. Kamara now has 13 games with a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown, breaking a tie for third all-time in NFL record books with RB Brian Westbrook.
- Sunday's game was Kamara's 134th career regular season appearance, putting him in a tie on the team's games played list for 24th all-time with Saints Ring of Honor QB Archie Manning and TE John Tice.
- TE Juwan Johnson recorded two receptions for 28 yards, including a 20-yard grab. With 30 grabs on the season, he now joins Jimmy Graham (2010-14) as only the second Saints tight end to have five seasons of at least 30 grabs.
- LB Kaden Elliss recorded a career-high 15 tackles (six solo), including two stops for loss and one sack of QB Bryce Young and one pass breakup. He led a run-stopping effort, where the Black and Gold allowed only 97 rushing yards on 32 carries (3.0 avg.).
- EDGE Carl Granderson recorded one sack and four tackles (one solo). Granderson has now tied his season-best for sacks (8.5). Granderson has recorded at least one quarterback takedown in six consecutive games, dating back to October 5 vs. Atlanta.
- DL Colby Wooden recorded one sack and total tackles (two solo).
- LB Danny Stutsman recorded six tackles (four solo).
- DT Khristian Boyd recorded a career-high six tackles (three solo).
- S Jonas Sanker recorded five tackles (three solo). He also helped break up a third-down pass in the end zone for a two-pass defense day, before the Saints stopped Bryce Young short of the goal line on fourth down, preventing a Carolina touchdown.
- S Julian Blackmon recorded five tackles (three solo).
- K Charlie Smyth converted his lone field-goal attempt, connecting from 55 yards, and converted both extra-point attempts.
- WR/RS Barion Brown returned three punts for 28 yards (9.3-yard average), with a long of 14 yards.
- LB Chris Rumph II led the Saints with two special teams tackles.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.