Postgame Quotes: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints | 2026 NFL Week 10

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough

On what was difficult about getting into a rhythm today:

"It was a lack of execution in some of those critical moments for us as players. We were getting everything we wanted on fourth down there, and then we had the turnover on the exchange. Those things just can't happen, so I felt like we were seeing it fine, but you can't come out of the first half with no points. It was a lack of details there on us. We knew it was going to continue to work for us, and I think we kept that same mindset. We had to get ourselves going, and that was on us as players from that standpoint. Credit to the defense for playing their butts off the entire game. We had a chance there at the end."

On what happened on the exchange that resulted in the fumble with Audric Estime:

"That was just a classic— I was trying to pull it, got stuck, and it can't happen though, especially on the exchange there. We have to make sure we secure the ball no matter what happens. That's on me at the exchange point. Quarterback has got to secure it, so it won't happen again."

On limiting Chris Olave:

"They were rolling to him all day. That was going to be expected with some of the stuff they were doing, but we still had opportunities, and I got to find those one-on-one matchups with him and get him the ball. They had a good plan, but at the same time, we can still take advantage of that too and get him the ball as much as we can, because he's a difference-maker. I told him I'm going to continue to find him. Obviously, those things happen in the NFL, and there's going to be some limited targets sometimes, but that is who he is. He is a difference-maker, and I am going to keep finding him."

On the difference Jordyn Tyson made while the defense was covering up Olave:

"You see the difference when you can be balanced like that and have really elite targets on the outside, including Juwan (Johnson), Vele, and all of our guys. We have the right pieces in play, and we got to find a way to execute better in some of those short-yard situations. Again, it sucks, but more than anything, we understand what we need to do. We have to get our best players the ball and execute in those key moments, and it's a different story."

On why turnovers have consistently been an issue this year:

"It's the name of the game. Every single team, you're going to look at the stat sheet, and whoever wins the turnover margin is going to have a whopping one-sided. They're going to lose the game if they lose it, and win the game more often than not. I think last week was an outlier, for sure, but we have to ensure that we have it in those key moments. It goes back to the little things. Like I said, with a mesh, a mistake there can happen, but I think our process was correct. We just have to execute in those little moments and keep doing our jobs."

On how the offensive line changes impacted the rhythm:

"Credit to the o-line, they have a 'no flinch' mentality, but obviously, when you lose Tali (Fuaga), you feel that—who he is as a player. We're not going to make any excuses for anything. We had those moments where we could have got it done."

On what it was like having Travis Etienne back:

"It was awesome. There were a couple of plays that probably should have been TFLs, and he creates four or five yards out of it. He has an incredible feel, and he's really good in pass protection. Having him, Estime, and (Alvin) Kamara interchangeable back there really helps us out offensively from every standpoint. It's great to have him back. Like I said, we have some pieces back, but we have some guys banged up too. That's the name of the game. We have to go out there and execute it, and that's on us."

On whether the loss felt like a missed opportunity with a chance to move into first place:

"Yeah, it feels awful. It is a missed opportunity. We have to beat those guys. That wasn't a win by them—they're obviously a good team—but we felt like we lost that game as the Saints. We had opportunities there where we had those moments. There are going to be weeks where sometimes you're going to lose the game—teams are going to beat you, but I feel like we shot ourselves in the foot there, and that stings even more. I have to look in the mirror and figure out how I can play better on certain plays to get us in those positions, but still keep the same mindset. Nothing is going to change from there."

On whether the team could sense Kellen Moore's frustration after the game:

"Yeah, he was upset, and rightfully so. As players, I think we failed him. As coach, I think we had those moments where we had a couple third downs, and I could have found Chris or made a play there. We had those opportunities, and he's obviously frustrated. We have to find a way to win that game. It came down to the wire, and a lot of games are going to be like that. But it doesn't have to be close. We have to execute earlier on. We're all going to be upset. Nothing is going to change—we got to prepare. Nothing is going to change in terms of our mindset—we have to kick it into that next groove, because nobody else cares in the NFL. You have to do your job."

On the interception on fourth-and-one to Olave:

"It was just a good play by their DB. It was a tipped ball. We got everything we wanted there. It was just a good play. That's a throw I'm making 100 times out of 100, and we have to find a way to get that one. That's just a football play. That happens. It was a good tip, and they made a good play. Things like that happen, but the fumble—those can't happen. We have to make sure we get those."