Postgame Quotes: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints | 2026 NFL Week 10

Saints Coach Kellen Moore
Opening comments:
"Obviously, a disappointing loss. We had our chances and didn't get it done, didn't play good enough football, didn't coach good enough football. I thought our defense battled and did some really good things to keep us in that. Special teams did some good things. Offensively, it wasn't good. We had a few moments where we were able to drive and sustain some plays, and it just wasn't good. Obviously, we have to address that. 2-0 on the ball (turnover ratio). A couple of penalties. That's going to happen in a game. We had opportunities to get that done and didn't get it done. Obviously, disappointed in that."
On if the plan for the final drive was to go for the field goal for the tie:
"No, go win the game. Go take the lead, and it didn't go our way."
On C Erik McCoy and RT Taliese Fuaga inactive because of injuries and the impact on the offensive line's play:
"Other guys had opportunities to play. Obviously, we had plenty of opportunities in this game. We did not get it done. We had an opportunity to go essentially take the lead and go win at the end. I have to call more aggressively. I have to find a way to get it downfield more."
On the decision to kick the field goal at the end:
"Fourth down, obviously,we felt like Charlie (Smyth) would tie that up. We were going to have to win this thing in over time."
On if it was intentional for WR Jordyn Tyson to be a top target today:
"The way it played out, yes. Jordyn did a good job. Again, there are plays obviously going toward Chris (Olave). The way they played tight coverage, obviously the ball ended up in Jordyn's hands a few more times than normal, but I thought Jordyn did some good things today."
On run game struggles:
"Not good. They had good run defense, but not good. Can't get movement. Couldn't get any rhythm there. Obviously, ultimately for me, I wasn't able to create that for us. We have to figure it out."
On making changes to play scheme in-game:
"Halftime is quick, but there are obviously plenty of conversations in there, quickly to make corrections as needed. Again, we just weren't able to get it done, which is disappointing because we play this game back and forth with the run game. One week, it's what you want, and one week is not what you want."
On the fumble exchange to RB Audric Estime:
"There was a potential throw opportunity. Again, we just have to clean up the exchange. There's a run with potential throw. We just can't have the ball on the ground."
On QB Tyler Shough:
"He's playing fine. He's battling. He and I have to do a better job of getting ourselves more opportunities to play better football on offense. Obviously, that's my focus. I have to do a better job when he's out there."
On the interception ball intended for WR Chris Olave:
"He's the starting point for the play. Obviously, there are other routes on it."
On RB Travis Etienne Jr.'s return today:
"I thought he had a really good couple yard runs there. When there was nothing there, he found a way to get some yards out, which was obviously nice. I thought he battled. I thought he did some good things."
On the mood in the locker room postgame:
"Frustration. Disappointment. We had a great opportunity. No one is going to feel sorry for you. No one is that. You have to get this thing right, and then you have to move forward. Our guys have to get better from this. There are too many things we are beating ourselves with."
On frustrating losses:
"We had opportunities in that game. We didn't get it done."
On if losses like this feel self-inflicted:
"You have to give credit to Carolina. They made plays when they had to. We have to focus on ourselves to get better. 2-0 on turnovers again. We went out last week going 2-0. Shows up again. 2-0. We had two turnovers. We don't create any turnovers. That's going to make it hard on anyone."
On Carolina RB Chuba Hubbard:
"Good player. Obviously missed tackles, was able to hit the checkdown for the long yardage game. Then, the screen. You have to get everyone pursuing the football."
On if he has spoken to Owner & CEO Gayle Benson:
"I always see Mrs. B, and obviously, we have plenty of conversations."
On what Mrs. Benson and he speak on regarding success:
"She's been supportive. She, just like all of us, we want to win. We're all striving for ultimately what's in front of us. We're always going to be disappointed collectively when we don't get it done like we did today."
On the pass interference call against the Saints late in the game:
"They called it. We had plenty of calls go our way. Obviously, it is disappointing when a call goes like that, and now they are in field goal range."
On the current issues with the offense:
"Turnovers, sustaining drives and running the football."
On improving from here:
"Obviously, our guys have to work on things. You're not going to feel good coming out of a loss. We understand that, and that's how it should be. We're going to have to focus on the response move forward. We have opportunities ahead of ourselves. We really have to hone in and focus on ourselves and get ready for another battle."
On the missed tackles:
"We'll look at any opportunity we can to get better, whether it's fundamentally, schematically adjustments. We just have to focus on getting better."
On LB Pete Werner's injury:
"We'll see. They're collecting information right now. Left hamstring."
Saints quarterback Tyler Shough
On what was difficult about getting into a rhythm today:
"It was a lack of execution in some of those critical moments for us as players. We were getting everything we wanted on fourth down there, and then we had the turnover on the exchange. Those things just can't happen, so I felt like we were seeing it fine, but you can't come out of the first half with no points. It was a lack of details there on us. We knew it was going to continue to work for us, and I think we kept that same mindset. We had to get ourselves going, and that was on us as players from that standpoint. Credit to the defense for playing their butts off the entire game. We had a chance there at the end."
On what happened on the exchange that resulted in the fumble with Audric Estime:
"That was just a classic— I was trying to pull it, got stuck, and it can't happen though, especially on the exchange there. We have to make sure we secure the ball no matter what happens. That's on me at the exchange point. Quarterback has got to secure it, so it won't happen again."
On limiting Chris Olave:
"They were rolling to him all day. That was going to be expected with some of the stuff they were doing, but we still had opportunities, and I got to find those one-on-one matchups with him and get him the ball. They had a good plan, but at the same time, we can still take advantage of that too and get him the ball as much as we can, because he's a difference-maker. I told him I'm going to continue to find him. Obviously, those things happen in the NFL, and there's going to be some limited targets sometimes, but that is who he is. He is a difference-maker, and I am going to keep finding him."
On the difference Jordyn Tyson made while the defense was covering up Olave:
"You see the difference when you can be balanced like that and have really elite targets on the outside, including Juwan (Johnson), Vele, and all of our guys. We have the right pieces in play, and we got to find a way to execute better in some of those short-yard situations. Again, it sucks, but more than anything, we understand what we need to do. We have to get our best players the ball and execute in those key moments, and it's a different story."
On why turnovers have consistently been an issue this year:
"It's the name of the game. Every single team, you're going to look at the stat sheet, and whoever wins the turnover margin is going to have a whopping one-sided. They're going to lose the game if they lose it, and win the game more often than not. I think last week was an outlier, for sure, but we have to ensure that we have it in those key moments. It goes back to the little things. Like I said, with a mesh, a mistake there can happen, but I think our process was correct. We just have to execute in those little moments and keep doing our jobs."
On how the offensive line changes impacted the rhythm:
"Credit to the o-line, they have a 'no flinch' mentality, but obviously, when you lose Tali (Fuaga), you feel that—who he is as a player. We're not going to make any excuses for anything. We had those moments where we could have got it done."
On what it was like having Travis Etienne back:
"It was awesome. There were a couple of plays that probably should have been TFLs, and he creates four or five yards out of it. He has an incredible feel, and he's really good in pass protection. Having him, Estime, and (Alvin) Kamara interchangeable back there really helps us out offensively from every standpoint. It's great to have him back. Like I said, we have some pieces back, but we have some guys banged up too. That's the name of the game. We have to go out there and execute it, and that's on us."
On whether the loss felt like a missed opportunity with a chance to move into first place:
"Yeah, it feels awful. It is a missed opportunity. We have to beat those guys. That wasn't a win by them—they're obviously a good team—but we felt like we lost that game as the Saints. We had opportunities there where we had those moments. There are going to be weeks where sometimes you're going to lose the game—teams are going to beat you, but I feel like we shot ourselves in the foot there, and that stings even more. I have to look in the mirror and figure out how I can play better on certain plays to get us in those positions, but still keep the same mindset. Nothing is going to change from there."
On whether the team could sense Kellen Moore's frustration after the game:
"Yeah, he was upset, and rightfully so. As players, I think we failed him. As coach, I think we had those moments where we had a couple third downs, and I could have found Chris or made a play there. We had those opportunities, and he's obviously frustrated. We have to find a way to win that game. It came down to the wire, and a lot of games are going to be like that. But it doesn't have to be close. We have to execute earlier on. We're all going to be upset. Nothing is going to change—we got to prepare. Nothing is going to change in terms of our mindset—we have to kick it into that next groove, because nobody else cares in the NFL. You have to do your job."
On the interception on fourth-and-one to Olave:
"It was just a good play by their DB. It was a tipped ball. We got everything we wanted there. It was just a good play. That's a throw I'm making 100 times out of 100, and we have to find a way to get that one. That's just a football play. That happens. It was a good tip, and they made a good play. Things like that happen, but the fumble—those can't happen. We have to make sure we get those."
On whether Tyson was expected to be featured more in the game or if that developed based on how the defense covered Olave:
"It was just how the game unfolded. Obviously, you want to have multiple weapons, and they did a good job of taking him away on some of those. But we still had opportunities all over the field. Jordan did a really good job. Every single week, he's continuing to grow. Earlier on, we had a couple of miscommunications, and I'm still trying to get a feel for his body language and stuff like that. But I think we were able to keep at it and connect on some of those passes."
Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss
On balancing what the team did well with how the game ended:
"Yeah, I am really proud of how the team fought. I think the defense and special teams, we did a really great job early on in the game. And then mad props to our offense for going out there at the end. They had to put up points, they put up points to get us the lead, and we just got to make the stops at the end. Brandon (Staley) makes a great call, and Chuba (Hubbard) catches it in the flat. We're going to get him down, and I miss the tackle. It's a pretty big play. And I guess the same thing, the next one went to him again, and we're going to get him down. And so I really feel like I could have ended that game there, and I did not. It is just frustrating because I think that, again, the defense fought really hard, played really hard the whole game, at the end, you got to come through.
"So I think you got to allow this one to sting. I got to allow it to sting. And you do got to take, you know, things that are bad, you got to work on those. And you also, like you said, you got to look at some of the things you do well. Stay thankful, stay positive. Just like after a win, you [can't] only focus on the good. After a loss, you [can't] only focus on the negative. So I will go through, look at my wins, the wins that our defense had, our team had. But I will let it sting tonight knowing we did not get it done. I did not get it done at the end. And then tomorrow, just like if we won, you have to flush it, move on, get ready for Chicago."
On the mood in the locker room after the loss:
"Just a mix of disappointment, frustration and drive. It is one we let get away. Again, I will keep saying I let it get away. And that is disappointment and frustration. There is drive, I think. The emotion is there. You can tell. And that is why tomorrow, again, we are going to move on. We are going to keep driving this forward. We have a really tough game in Chicago coming up. Obviously, they have got a lot of wins this year. They're playing really well. So we'll learn from this, and we'll move on."
On being 3-6 and how close games have shaped the team's record:
"Well, that's the NFL. Like, you lose at the very end to Detroit. You have a lead against Las Vegas. Lose by one possession to Pittsburgh. You win by one possession last week, right? And then you lose a nail-biter at the end of this one. But that's the NFL. One-possession games. And that's why, you know, so many teams feel like they shouldn't be where they're at, right? It's because, really, they only lost by a few points, right? It's this tiny margin. And that's where we, and again, I'm saying I, got to make sure that tiny margin is right at the end of the game because that's really what it comes down to."
On giving up explosive plays late in games:
"Yeah. I mean, I think both of them are. Brandon made a great call. We were in a position to make the plays. We didn't make it last week. We were able to bounce back, though, with a two-point stop, and then I didn't make the play today. I think it's just that simple, that you got to stay focused. I don't know if that's the right word because it's pretty simple. We are focused in the moment, but you got to just have this laser focus, I guess, to make that simple play that you make over and over and over again. You got to make it at that moment. So I'll make sure I make it next week."
On whether this loss was especially frustrating given the opponent's penalties and the chances to take control:
"I think it feels like the most frustrating because it's the most recent, right? I don't know. I think every single one that you lose at the end is really frustrating. This one stings, though. I don't know. Again, [never] too high, [never] too low, right? We'll be all right."
Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson
On how frustrating the loss was:
"Oh yeah, very frustrating. All these games come down to the last couple of plays and the last couple of drives, man. Didn't go our way."
On what kept the offense from getting into a rhythm:
"Yeah, yeah, we (have) started pretty slow pretty much every game for real, Kellen (Moore) has harped on it to us."
On whether he expected a bigger role this week:
"Oh yeah, I knew I was going to play more snaps, but yeah, I just got to do my job, just keep showing up for our quarterback."
On being more involved in the offense:
"Yeah, just catch balls that's my job, my business."
On what he's learned from his first two NFL games:
"Yeah, I'm a big football fan, so I watch games throughout the week and whenever I can catch them, and especially college football. Just all these NFL games, they come down to the last couple drives, the last couple plays. Shoot you got to win those small little margins, and that's all you can do."
On how he rebounds from a game like this:
"Just keep going. I feel like everybody has a foundation, and you just have got to lean on that foundation. My foundation is in Christ, and [He] called me to be a hardworking farmer. I'm just going to keep on, keep on farming, keep on working, keep on going."
On his confidence in Kellen Moore to get the offense going:
"Yeah, I know for a hundred percent certainty. Kellen watches a lot of tape. He watches through every game, last year's games, the year before that. He always watches a lot of tape. I promise you that he's giving his best, that's his best shot. That's all we do. But nobody wants to play bad. Nobody wants to not play well. Just, that's the way [it goes] sometimes."