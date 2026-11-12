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Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 10 vs. Carolina Panthers

12 Saints listed on Thursday's Saints Injury Report for Week 10 against the Panthers

Nov 12, 2026 at 03:11 PM
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12 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2026 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints

RB Travis Etienne Jr. has returned to practice. He is on Reserve/Injured.

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
TKelvin Banks Jr.AnkleLPLP
RBCJ DonaldsonShoulderDNPDNP
GDavid EdwardsKneeLPLP
CBMartin Emerson Jr.ShinLPLP
RBTravis Etienne Jr.HamstringLPLP
TENoah FantBackLPFP
TTaliese FuagaKnee-LP
RBAlvin KamaraNIR-Rest, BackDNPFP
CErik McCoyBicepsDNPDNP
DLChristen MillerKneeLPDNP
TAsim RichardsThumbFPFP
CBQuincy RileyKnee-LP
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Carolina Panthers

The Panthers conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. The participation report is an estimation. RB Jonathon Brooks, OL Brady Christensen, CB Mike Jackson and WR Xavier Legette have returned to practice. They are on Reserve/Injured.

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
RBJonathon BrooksGroinFPFP
GBrady ChristensenHamstringFPFP
RBTrevor EtienneAnkleFPFP
RBChuba HubbardNIR-RestDNPFP
DTLee HunterCalfFPFP
CBMike JacksonGroinFPFP
CBWill Lee IIIHamstringFPFP
WRXavier LegetteKneeFPFP
GDamien LewisKneeFPLP
LBBobby OkerekeFootDNPDNP
LBJaelan PhillipsHamstringFPLP
OLTorricelli Simpkins IIIAnkleFPFP
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