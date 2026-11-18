SAINTS vs. BEARS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

New Orleans Asst. Defensive Backs Coach Robert Blanton played at Notre Dame from 2008-11.

New Orleans Asst. Linebackers Coach Adam Gristick played at Eastern Illinois from 2010-14 and served on the coaching staff from 2018-22, as linebackers coach all five years, adding the title of run game coord. in 2020 and serving as defensive coord. in 2022.

New Orleans Defensive Pass Game Coord. Terry Joseph served on the Notre Dame coaching staff from 2018-20, the last two as defensive passing game coord. and all three as defensive backs coach.

Saints Offensive Coord. Doug Nussmeier spent part of 1999 training camp with the Bears.

New Orleans Quarterbacks Coach Scott Tolzien was an All-State and All-Academic selection at William Fremd High School in Palatine, Ill.

Bears Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen served on the Saints coaching staff from 2006-10 and from 2015-24, serving as defensive coordinator from 2015-21 and head coach from 2022-24.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos kicked at Tulane from 2010-13, where he was the 2012 Lou Groza Award winner, given to the nation's top kicker.

Bears linebacker Nephi Sewell played for New Orleans from 2022-25 and he and Chicago CB Jaylon Johnson were college teammates at Utah with Saints S Julian Blackmon and WR Devaughn Vele.

Saints Special Teams Coordinator Phil Galiano and Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson served on the Miami Dolphins coaching staff in 2016.

Bears Quarterbacks Coach J.T. Barrett played for the Saints from 2018-19.

Chicago Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kyle DeVan served on the Saints coaching staff in 2015.

Bears outside linebacker D'Marco Jackson played for New Orleans from 2022-24.

Chicago Assistant Defensive Backs/Safeties coach Matt Giordano played for the Saints in 2010 and served on their defensive coaching staff from 2023-24.

Nussmeier, Tolzien, Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore and Tight Ends Coach Chase Haslett served on the same Cowboys staff with Bears pass game coordinator/defensive backs Al Harris in Dallas.

Bears Senior Defensive Assistant/Defensive Line Bill Johnson prepped at Neville (Monroe, La.) HS, played at Northwestern State, coached at his alma mater, McNeese State, Louisiana Tech and LSU and served as Saints defensive line coach from 2009-16.

Chicago Offensive Line Coach Dan Roushar served on the Saints coaching staff from 2013-22 and also was on Tulane's coaching staff from 2023-24.

New Orleans running back Travis Etienne Jr. was tutored by Bears Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor in Jacksonville from 2022-24.

Etienne and Bears offensive lineman Jordan McFadden were college teammates at Clemson. Moore and Saints Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley coached McFadden with the Chargers in 2023, where he was also a teammate of Saints LB Chris Rumph II. Staley served as outside linebackers coach of the Bears from 2017-18.

Saints guard David Edwards prepped at Downers Grove North (Ill.) HS, where he played quarterback.

Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, linebacker Danny Stutsman and Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams were college teammates at Oklahoma. New Orleans tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., defensive lineman Vernon Broughton and linebacker Jaylan Ford were teammates of Chicago defensive back Malik Muhammad II and running back Roschon Johnson at Texas.

Saints wide receiver/return specialist Barion Brown and Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas, a former John Ehret HS standout, were teammates at LSU in 2025.

Saints punter Ryan Wright and Bears center Garrett Bradbury were teammates in Minnesota from 2022-24.

Chicago longsnapper Scott Daly snapped in a contest for the Saints in 2026.

Saints tackle Mason Murphy was signed following the 2026 NFL Draft by Chicago and spent the preseason with them.

New Orleans Edges Coach Jay Rodgers served as Bears defensive line coach from 2015-20 and tutored Chicago defensive tackle Grady Jarrett when he was defensive line coach in Atlanta (2024).

Saints safety Justin Reid played with Bears guard Joe Thuney in Kansas City from 2022-24.

Saints linebacker Pete Werner and defensive end Chase Young played with Chicago offensive lineman Jonah Jackson at Ohio State in 2019. Young and Bears defensive end Montez Sweat were teammates with the Washington Commanders (2020-23).