WEEK 11 · Sun 11/22 · 12:00 PM CST
Saints
New Orleans Saints
AT
Bears
Chicago Bears
SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
BEARS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
The New Orleans Saints start a cruicial two-game road stretch against division leaders in the NFC North and AFC North. The road trip starts with an important matchup for both clubs, when they visit Soldier Field to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 22. Kickoff is at 12:00 p.m. central with the contest televised on FOX.
The Saints lead the all-time regular season series 18-14, while trailing the postseason rivalry, 2-1. The Saints had a seven-game regular season winning streak snapped by the Bears in a 26-14 loss at Soldier Field on October 19, 2025.
3-6 New Orleans, which sits tied for second place in the NFC South, will have to gain ground in the division race on the road the next two weeks against the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals. The Bears return to action after a Week 10 bye. On Sunday, the Saints fell to the Carolina Panthers 20-17 at the Caesars Superdome.
THIS WEEK IN THE NFC SOUTH: The Carolina Panthers (4-5) host the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at 12 p.m. The Buccaneers (3-6) travel to face the Detroit Lions (7-2) on Sunday at 12 p.m. The Atlanta Falcons (3-7) are on their bye week.
THE LAST REGULAR SEASON MEETING
Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 14; Oct. 19, 2025 @ Soldier Field -The Saints rallied from a 20-point deficit but came up short at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The Bears (4-2) won their fourth consecutive game while ending an eight-game losing streak to the Saints. The loss dropped the Saints to 1-6. FULL GAME RECAP
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Oct. 19, 2025 at Soldier Field.
SAINTS vs. BEARS SERIES HISTORY
New Orleans leads the Saints-Bears regular season series 18-14, one of 10 clubs it has a winning record against. The Saints have won one of three postseason contests, victorious in the 2020 NFC Wild Card matchup. New Orleans will try to make Chicago the sixth franchise that it has 20 victories against.
New Orleans had a seven-game regular season winning streak against the Bears snapped in a 26-14 loss at Soldier Field on Oct. 19, 2025. The seven-game winning streak against the Bears was the longest against an opponent. Of the 31 regular season meetings in the series, 16 have been decided by eight points or less. New Orleans has posted a 10-9 record in regular season contests played at the Bears.
SAINTS vs. BEARS SERIES FAST FACTS
SAINTS vs. BEARS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2026 NFL Regular Season League Rankings
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SAINTS vs. BEARS ROSTER CONNECTIONS
New Orleans Asst. Defensive Backs Coach Robert Blanton played at Notre Dame from 2008-11.
New Orleans Asst. Linebackers Coach Adam Gristick played at Eastern Illinois from 2010-14 and served on the coaching staff from 2018-22, as linebackers coach all five years, adding the title of run game coord. in 2020 and serving as defensive coord. in 2022.
New Orleans Defensive Pass Game Coord. Terry Joseph served on the Notre Dame coaching staff from 2018-20, the last two as defensive passing game coord. and all three as defensive backs coach.
Saints Offensive Coord. Doug Nussmeier spent part of 1999 training camp with the Bears.
New Orleans Quarterbacks Coach Scott Tolzien was an All-State and All-Academic selection at William Fremd High School in Palatine, Ill.
Bears Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen served on the Saints coaching staff from 2006-10 and from 2015-24, serving as defensive coordinator from 2015-21 and head coach from 2022-24.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos kicked at Tulane from 2010-13, where he was the 2012 Lou Groza Award winner, given to the nation's top kicker.
Bears linebacker Nephi Sewell played for New Orleans from 2022-25 and he and Chicago CB Jaylon Johnson were college teammates at Utah with Saints S Julian Blackmon and WR Devaughn Vele.
Saints Special Teams Coordinator Phil Galiano and Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson served on the Miami Dolphins coaching staff in 2016.
Bears Quarterbacks Coach J.T. Barrett played for the Saints from 2018-19.
Chicago Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kyle DeVan served on the Saints coaching staff in 2015.
Bears outside linebacker D'Marco Jackson played for New Orleans from 2022-24.
Chicago Assistant Defensive Backs/Safeties coach Matt Giordano played for the Saints in 2010 and served on their defensive coaching staff from 2023-24.
Nussmeier, Tolzien, Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore and Tight Ends Coach Chase Haslett served on the same Cowboys staff with Bears pass game coordinator/defensive backs Al Harris in Dallas.
Bears Senior Defensive Assistant/Defensive Line Bill Johnson prepped at Neville (Monroe, La.) HS, played at Northwestern State, coached at his alma mater, McNeese State, Louisiana Tech and LSU and served as Saints defensive line coach from 2009-16.
Chicago Offensive Line Coach Dan Roushar served on the Saints coaching staff from 2013-22 and also was on Tulane's coaching staff from 2023-24.
New Orleans running back Travis Etienne Jr. was tutored by Bears Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor in Jacksonville from 2022-24.
Etienne and Bears offensive lineman Jordan McFadden were college teammates at Clemson. Moore and Saints Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley coached McFadden with the Chargers in 2023, where he was also a teammate of Saints LB Chris Rumph II. Staley served as outside linebackers coach of the Bears from 2017-18.
Saints guard David Edwards prepped at Downers Grove North (Ill.) HS, where he played quarterback.
Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, linebacker Danny Stutsman and Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams were college teammates at Oklahoma. New Orleans tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., defensive lineman Vernon Broughton and linebacker Jaylan Ford were teammates of Chicago defensive back Malik Muhammad II and running back Roschon Johnson at Texas.
Saints wide receiver/return specialist Barion Brown and Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas, a former John Ehret HS standout, were teammates at LSU in 2025.
Saints punter Ryan Wright and Bears center Garrett Bradbury were teammates in Minnesota from 2022-24.
Chicago longsnapper Scott Daly snapped in a contest for the Saints in 2026.
Saints tackle Mason Murphy was signed following the 2026 NFL Draft by Chicago and spent the preseason with them.
New Orleans Edges Coach Jay Rodgers served as Bears defensive line coach from 2015-20 and tutored Chicago defensive tackle Grady Jarrett when he was defensive line coach in Atlanta (2024).
Saints safety Justin Reid played with Bears guard Joe Thuney in Kansas City from 2022-24.
Saints linebacker Pete Werner and defensive end Chase Young played with Chicago offensive lineman Jonah Jackson at Ohio State in 2019. Young and Bears defensive end Montez Sweat were teammates with the Washington Commanders (2020-23).
Chicago Bears tackle Ozzy Trapilo is the son of late Saints offensive lineman Steve Trapilo, who played for the team from 1987-90 and 1992.
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