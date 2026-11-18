Sorsdal, 6-6, 315, was originally selected by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of William & Mary. In 2023 and 2024, the fourth-year NFL veteran appeared in 17 games with three starts at both guard positions. In 2026, Sorsdal spent six weeks on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. The Pittsburgh, Pa. native played five seasons at William & Mary (2018-22), starting 46 games, which ranked fourth in school records, when his college career ended. In 2022, he started all 13 games at right tackle and was a consensus first-team All-American selection as he helped William & Mary rank third nationally in rushing (265.8 ypg.) and fourth in fewest sacks allowed per game (0.77).