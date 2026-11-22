Chicago — All too often this season, the New Orleans Saints have placed themselves in a Sisyphean position. And all too often this season, the boulder-pushing has ended with the stone at the bottom of the hill, and with them on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
Sunday's result was a 21-13 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, a winnable game that New Orleans (3-7) helped place itself in position to lose.
The Saints created two turnovers — a tipped pass by edge rusher Carl Granderson that was intercepted by linebacker Danny Stutsman in the first half, and a forced fumble by Granderson that was recovered by safety Julian Blackmon in the second half. They came up with a fourth-down stop in the first half after extending the drive with a fourth-down penalty.
They ran it well (120 yards on 22 carries) against a team that allowed just 91 rushing yards per game before Sunday, got 56- and 51-yard field goals from Charlie Smyth, held Chicago to 311 total yards and tossed in a pair of sacks.
But two turnovers of their own — a Tyler Shough interception and CJ Donaldson lost fumble — lowlighted the first half. Smyth missed a 47-yard field goal attempt. Two defensive penalties erased sacks.
Three Ryan Wright punts found the end zone, Smyth booted two kickoffs out of bounds and the defense saw Chicago convert on third-and-17 when it could have gotten a stop and forced a punt.
The boulder always found its way back to the bottom of the hill.
"Had our chances within that game," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "I thought our guys battled all the way to the end. Thought defense created some turnovers, created some opportunities there. Ultimately, we were not able to score enough points."
That has been the recurring theme for New Orleans, and it was the undoing against Chicago (8-2) as the Saints dropped their fifth one-score game this season.
The Saints pulled themselves out of what could have been a calamitous first half, overcoming the two turnovers and missed field goal with an 80-yard touchdown drive and a Smyth's 55-yard field goal as time expired. It would have been even better if New Orleans had been able to take advantage of Stutsman's first career interception, but Smyth's 47-yard attempt was wide right with 1:56 left in the half, and the score remained 16-7.
New Orleans did generate two explosive offensive running plays: a 46-yarder by running back Travis Etienne Jr. (14 carries, 76 yards) to set up a 1-yard touchdown pass from Shough to Alvin Kamara, and a 30-yard scramble by Shough to set up Smyth's 55-yard field goal.
Those plays, and some solid defense — a stop on fourth-and-3 after a fourth-and-5 sack was erased by an illegal contact penalty, and the interception — helped keep New Orleans afloat.
But each step forward was paired with an accompanying two steps back. Shough was sacked six times — three by Bears defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons — and one of them was for a safety, the final points of the game. The Bears had scoring drives of 41, 46 and 46 yards for their first 16 points.
"It's about sustaining drives and getting points at the end," Moore said. "We had a turnover on downs and couldn't take advantage."