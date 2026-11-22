"Had our chances within that game," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "I thought our guys battled all the way to the end. Thought defense created some turnovers, created some opportunities there. Ultimately, we were not able to score enough points."

That has been the recurring theme for New Orleans, and it was the undoing against Chicago (8-2) as the Saints dropped their fifth one-score game this season.

The Saints pulled themselves out of what could have been a calamitous first half, overcoming the two turnovers and missed field goal with an 80-yard touchdown drive and a Smyth's 55-yard field goal as time expired. It would have been even better if New Orleans had been able to take advantage of Stutsman's first career interception, but Smyth's 47-yard attempt was wide right with 1:56 left in the half, and the score remained 16-7.

New Orleans did generate two explosive offensive running plays: a 46-yarder by running back Travis Etienne Jr. (14 carries, 76 yards) to set up a 1-yard touchdown pass from Shough to Alvin Kamara, and a 30-yard scramble by Shough to set up Smyth's 55-yard field goal.

Those plays, and some solid defense — a stop on fourth-and-3 after a fourth-and-5 sack was erased by an illegal contact penalty, and the interception — helped keep New Orleans afloat.

But each step forward was paired with an accompanying two steps back. Shough was sacked six times — three by Bears defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons — and one of them was for a safety, the final points of the game. The Bears had scoring drives of 41, 46 and 46 yards for their first 16 points.