The Chicago Bears defense controlled the game on the way to a 21-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The loss dropped the Saints to 3-7. Chicago improved to 8-2 with the win.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was 25 of 42 for 222 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked six times, including once for a safety. Chicago defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons had three of the sacks.

Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. had 14 carries for 76 yards, including a 46-yarder in the second quarter that set up the team's lone touchdown, a one-yard pass to veteran running back Alvin Kamara. It was Kamara's third touchdown in the past two games.

Receiver Chris Olave had nine catches for 102 yards while Devaughn Vele added seven catches for 76 yards. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

Kicker Charlie Smyth made a 56-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter and a 51-yarder with 1:10 to play but missed a 47-yard attempt and had two of his kickoffs go out of bounds.

The Saints sacked Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams two times but had two others wiped out by penalties in the secondary. Edge Carl Granderson didn't have a sack but he tipped a pass that was intercepted by Danny Stutsman and forced a fumble that was recovered by Julian Blackmon.