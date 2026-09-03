Rookie Bryce Lance ran through when receiver door opened with New Orleans Saints

"I would say the way training camp went, (Lance and Brown) ended up having a lot more opportunities probably than we thought," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "And then, they took advantage of those. A couple of injuries, Ja'Lynn stepped away from football, a couple of things happened like that. They did a great job."

It happened for Lance because of his willingness to ask, learn and apply the knowledge gained.

"I think my teammates and coaches have helped me grow so much — the route running, catching the ball," Lance said. "I've asked so many questions to guys like Ve (Vele) and C.O. (Olave), and they haven't gotten sick of me yet. It's been really fun to work with them. They've helped me a lot to grow in all aspects of my game."

Moore said Lance's biggest improvement was in run blocking.

"The physicality," Moore said. "I think for a bigger kid that's going to be an important part, particularly in the run game. Thought he has been a really physical player. We know he's fast, and then just the mental stuff is always the challenge for these guys. He's done a good job picking it up."

Lance said he'll pick up whatever is requested in order to help the Saints win games.

"Just contribute any way I can," he said. "I'm not too focused on what exact role I'm going to be in, but whenever my name is called, whenever my number is in there, just execute and do my job. And I think that's what I've done throughout camp. Just continuing to grow and get better at different aspects of my game. Any way I can contribute is the goal."

He said receivers coach Keith Williams is owed much of the praise for his continued improvement.

"I can't express enough how much Coach Dub has helped me throughout this camp and OTAs, such a short amount of time how much better I've gotten because of him," Lance said. "He pushes me every day and I know he has a belief in me as well, which is a huge blessing and a huge help. He makes me want to go make plays for him, and that's what I try to do every day, day in and day out."

In 10 more days, he'll try to make plays for the first time in an NFL game and for that, he's humbled.

"From an outside point of view, before you're in the league you look at the games," Lance said. "But now that I've gone through a camp and all the practices you definitely get a different perspective of what it takes to truly play in this league."