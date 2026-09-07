New Orleans Saints prepare for high-octane Lions in regular season opener

The "fun" begins with devising a way to slow Detroit's offense. A new offensive coordinator (Drew Petzing) was hired after three years as Arizona's offensive coordinator, and he'll help direct three high-level skill players: Five-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jared Goff (4,564 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, eight interceptions last year); receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (117 catches for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns in '25), a two-time All-Pro; and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns on 243 carries, and 77 catches for 616 yards and five touchdowns last season), a three-time Pro Bowler.

"They've got the highest-paid running back, they've got a good quarterback, they've got a good receiver," Saints edge rusher Carl Granderson said. "I think it's going to be a test for our defense and I think we're gonna be ready for that test. We're gonna show the league what we're about, Saints football – play fast, play hard and play together."

Moore said the chess match involves the Lions retaining what works and implementing new twists.

"You're going to have to look at two different types of film," he said. "You're going to have to naturally look at Detroit – that group has had a lot of success doing certain things together, I don't think they're going to stray away from that too much. But there's going to be some assets coming from Arizona that they're going to get to implement.