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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, August 27

Saints continue to prepare for Dallas

Aug 27, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, August 27:

1. The Saints will hold a walk-through Thursday before traveling to Dallas for Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys.

2. Get ready for Friday's preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys with the game preview, featuring the series history, connections and key information ahead of the matchup.

3. Catch up on the best moments from the Saints' final open practice at Tulane University with photos and highlights from Wednesday night.

All-Access Photos: 2026 Saints Training Camp practice 8/26/26

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

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New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
1 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
2 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
3 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
4 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
5 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
6 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
7 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
8 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
9 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
10 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
11 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
12 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
13 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
14 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
15 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
16 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
17 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
18 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
19 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
20 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
21 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
22 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
23 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
24 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
25 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
26 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
27 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
28 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
29 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
30 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
31 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
32 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
33 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
34 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
35 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
36 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
37 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
38 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
39 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
40 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
41 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
42 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
43 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
44 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
45 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
46 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
47 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
48 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
49 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
50 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
51 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
52 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
53 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
54 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
55 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
56 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
57 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
58 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
59 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
60 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
61 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
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4. Learn more about Daniel Carlson and how the former two-time All-Pro's arrival adds a new twist to the Saints' kicking competition ahead of Friday's preseason finale. Read more>>

5. Coming Friday, our Saints Prize Hour is back with Diamond Drops presented by Caesars Sportsbook. We are celebrating our 60th season with a monthly chance to win a prize bundle featuring items from legends, current players, and more. Download the Saints app for your chance to win >>

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