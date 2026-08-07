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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, August 7

Drew Brees’ Hall of Fame celebration continues in Canton ahead of induction ceremony

Aug 07, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, August 7:

1. Catch all the coverage from the Pro Football Hall of Fame events in Canton. Don't miss our feature as Drew Brees' family reflects on his legendary Saints career and celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

2. The Saints will have Friday off before returning to the field Saturday for an open padded practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for Family Fun Weekend. Limited tickets are available for the Saints open practice at Tulane University.

3.  Stay connected to the Black and Gold by downloading the Saints app for the latest Training Camp updates, exclusive content and complete coverage of Drew Brees' Hall of Fame celebration.

Photos: Drew Brees visits Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium | Saints in Canton

Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

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New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
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Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
2 / 15

Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
3 / 15

Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
4 / 15

Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
5 / 15

Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
6 / 15

Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
7 / 15

Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
8 / 15

Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
9 / 15

Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
10 / 15

Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
11 / 15

Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
12 / 15

Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
13 / 15

Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
14 / 15

Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
15 / 15

Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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4.  Go behind the scenes at Saints Training Camp as tight end Juwan Johnson gets mic’d up for practice, bringing fans closer to the action with exclusive sights and sounds from the field.

5. Don't forget to join our Saints Prize Hour Drops for Drew for a chance to win a bundle of exclusive Drew Brees and Saints items on August 8 in the Saints app!

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