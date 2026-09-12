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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, September 12

Saints prepare to travel to Detroit ahead of Week 1 against Lions

Sep 12, 2026 at 08:30 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, September 12:

1. Get ready to GET HYPE for the Saints matchup against the Detroit Lions. The hype video releases later in the day.

2. Check out the newest New Orleans Saints podcast, The Neutral Ground. In the first episode Gus Kattengell and Kalia Butler talk about the start of football season, game-day rituals, watch parties, tailgate classics and how football takes over the weekend in New Orleans

3. Fans can check out the Key Ingredients to a Saints victory presented by Little Caesars where senior writer John DeShazier will break down what it will take for the Saints to come away with a victory in the game against the Lions.

4. Check back this afternoon for any roster moves with our Shift 4 Transaction Alerts ahead of the Saints game against the Lions.

5. Kalia Butler goes one-on-one with Saints Coach Kellen Moore. Stay tuned for the exclusive interview releasing later in the day.

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