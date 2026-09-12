Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, September 12:

1. Get ready to GET HYPE for the Saints matchup against the Detroit Lions. The hype video releases later in the day.

2. Check out the newest New Orleans Saints podcast, The Neutral Ground. In the first episode Gus Kattengell and Kalia Butler talk about the start of football season, game-day rituals, watch parties, tailgate classics and how football takes over the weekend in New Orleans