Benson statue surprise caught Drew Brees off guard at Pro Football Hall of Fame

"It's going to be a fun night, as everything gets kicked off with the Hall of Fame game (between Arizona and Carolina)," Brees said. "Just tons of emotions going into the whole week. I think there's going to be plenty of stuff; they've kept surprises from us like this. The whole family is here, tons of New Orleans folks coming up, folks from Texas, folks from San Diego, folks from Purdue. So we're going to have big contingents from every journey and every part of the journey for me."

And the New Orleans leg of the journey began in 2006, with Tom Benson leading the franchise.

"It's a good look on Mr. B," Brees said. "I saw Mr. Benson in a lot of jackets and ties. I never saw him in a jersey. That would have been a good one.