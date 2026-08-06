Former Saints linebacker Scott Fujita recalls having a front row seat to the Drew Brees era

Drew Brees and Scott Fujita were opponents before they became teammates, Brees starting at quarterback for the San Diego Chargers from 2001-05 and Fujita starting at linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2002-04.

And Brees, a second-round draft pick, made an early impression on Fujita, the Chiefs' fifth-round pick in '02.

As a blocker.

"(The Chargers) came to play us in a game in Arrowhead Stadium and they ran some kind of double reverse play where Drew ended up becoming a peel-back blocker and just blindsided — knocked the living daylights out of me," Fujita said. "And I just remember getting myself up, dusting myself off the ground and having a whole new respect for Drew. So, I knew his competitive nature, (and) also how much of a gamer he was. And that was before he was the 'Drew Brees' we all know today — just had that same kind of fire and tenacity even those first couple of years in San Diego."

But seeing it twice a year during AFC West Division battles differed from witnessing it daily as Saints teammates.

Fujita and Brees joined the franchise as free agents in 2006. Fujita landed in New Orleans for his recruitment trip before Brees; the quarterback visited Miami before traveling to New Orleans.

During Fujita's recruitment, he was provided some insight on the severity of the shoulder injury Brees suffered in his final game as a Charger.

"Some things were shared with me on my first day about the extent of what it really was and how it seemed like Miami might take a pass and we'd have a chance at him," Fujita said. "That was the first real scoop that I got. I remember seeing (the play on which Brees was injured), seeing how gnarly it was and then he and I were roommates our first year in training camp at Millsaps (College in Jackson, Miss.).

"We shared a suite together, so that's when I really saw how much pain he was in, how far he had to go to get ready to play. And then, to just see the work that he put in. It was just really, really impressive."

Considering the magnitude of the injury — a severe shoulder dislocation, a 360-degree labral tear and torn rotator cuff — it had to be.

"When we saw him that first week in training camp, I think a lot of us were like, 'Holy ----, he's not going to be ready to go,'" Fujita said. "We don't have a quarterback ready to go, we don't have a building that's ready to play in."