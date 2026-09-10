New Orleans Saints kick off 2026 season with enhanced fan experiences, community celebrations and signature moments honoring six decades of Black and Gold

The New Orleans Saints will officially kick off the 2026 season Sunday, September 13, ushering in the return of the Black and Gold and the excitement of football across the Gulf South. Fans are encouraged to celebrate by sporting their favorite Saints attire as the region prepares for another unforgettable season.
This is the franchise's 60th season, a milestone that will be honored through special moments, commemorative storytelling, and activations that will come to life across multiple touchpoints. From game day enhancements to citywide events, the Saints are introducing a full slate of experiences designed for fans of all ages. The 60th anniversary season is presented by Entergy and Ochsner Health.
The season begins with a community watch party hosted by Caesars and Sire Spirits at Manning’s Sports Bar, where fans can gather to cheer on the Saints together. The event will feature appearances by the Saints Cheer Krewe and Sir Saint, along with a special visit from Saints Legend Tyrann Mathieu. Doors open at 10:15 a.m., offering a spirited environment to celebrate the return of football.
SEASON OPENING WATCH PARTY
Kick off the 2026 NFL season at Manning's as the New Orleans Saints visit the Detroit Lions for Week 1 with special guest Tyrann Mathieu.
The Saints will host official watch parties across New Orleans in collaboration with key partners throughout the season, creating additional opportunities for fans to unite and enjoy game day in a shared atmosphere.
The annual Saints 5K Run has sold out once again this year. The race is scheduled for September 26, returns with a unique blend of fitness and fun. Participants will have the rare opportunity to finish on the same field the Saints call home, making the event a signature moment for runners and fans alike.
Inside the Caesars Superdome, fans will experience enhancements designed to elevate the game day environment. The introduction of $6 value items available throughout the stadium will provide accessible food and beverage options, while expanded localized offerings will showcase the flavors of the Gulf South. New concourse activations will debut throughout the season, adding fresh energy and engagement opportunities for every home game.
DOME DIRECTIONS
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The Saints continue to prioritize the fan experience through expanded investment in the growth of their Ambassador Program, which has once again been recognized across the NFL as a best‑in‑class model for hospitality. The team has also introduced a new personalized communication plan designed to deliver customized, relevant information to every fan. This enhanced approach provides details that matter most to each individual, including where to find the closest $6 Dome Foam to their seat inside the Caesars Superdome and tailored updates on their favorite players. Together, these initiatives reinforce the organization's commitment to creating a more intuitive and connected gameday experience.
The 2026 season also celebrates several historic milestones in franchise history, including the 20th anniversary of the team's return to the Superdome and iconic moments connected to Saints greats such as Drew Brees. These stories will be highlighted through content, activations, and special recognitions that honor the legacy of the Black and Gold.
Fans can also look forward to limited‑edition retail collaborations with Denham Springs, LA–based Bomb Designs and Lafayette's Sneaker Politics. These collections will bring sparkle, premium streetwear, and deep Southern heritage to life through exclusive Saints‑themed merchandise available.
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As the team prepares to face Detroit on Sunday, fans are reminded to tune in on the designated broadcast channel at the scheduled kickoff time. The Saints app remains the best way to stay connected, offering breaking news, live interviews, and advanced game day statistics. Supporters can also enjoy the new Saints Arcade, featuring interactive games that provide a fun way to pass the time leading up to kickoff.
"This season represents both a celebration of our history and an exciting step forward for our future," said Dennis Lauscha, president of the New Orleans Saints. "We are proud to honor 60 years of unforgettable moments while continuing to invest in experiences that bring our fans closer to the team they love. From enhanced game day offerings to community events across the region, this year is designed to reflect the passion, pride, and connection that define the Saints and the Gulf South."
The New Orleans Saints look forward to welcoming fans into a season filled with celebration, connection, and unforgettable experiences as the franchise honors six decades of football in the Gulf South.