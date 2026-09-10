New Orleans Saints kick off 2026 season with enhanced fan experiences, community celebrations and signature moments honoring six decades of Black and Gold

The Saints continue to prioritize the fan experience through expanded investment in the growth of their Ambassador Program, which has once again been recognized across the NFL as a best‑in‑class model for hospitality. The team has also introduced a new personalized communication plan designed to deliver customized, relevant information to every fan. This enhanced approach provides details that matter most to each individual, including where to find the closest $6 Dome Foam to their seat inside the Caesars Superdome and tailored updates on their favorite players. Together, these initiatives reinforce the organization's commitment to creating a more intuitive and connected gameday experience.