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Saints, Keesler Federal Credit Union kick off third season of Kicks for Kids benefiting Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana

Keesler Federal will donate $1,000 for every Saints field goal made this regular season

Sep 11, 2026 at 03:50 PM
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The New Orleans Saints and Keesler Federal Credit Union today announced the launch of the third season of Kicks for Kids, a community initiative that donates $1,000 for every Saints field goal made during the regular season. All proceeds from the 2026 campaign will benefit Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana, supporting programs that empower local youth and strengthen families across the region.

"Kicks for Kids is one of the many ways Keesler Federal invests in the communities we serve," said Andy Swoger, president and CEO of Keesler Federal Credit Union. "This program turns every Saints field goal into meaningful support for local organizations making a difference in the lives of children and families. We're proud to partner with the Saints and the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana to create opportunities for local youth and strengthen our communities."

Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana provides safe, supportive environments and life‑enriching programs for young people across the region, helping them build confidence, develop leadership skills, and reach their full potential.

"We are incredibly honored and excited to be selected as this year's Kicks for Kids recipient," said Angel Nelson, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana. "This partnership is a wonderful opportunity to create meaningful, lasting memories for our Club members while providing them with experiences they may not otherwise have the chance to enjoy. We are deeply grateful to Kiesler Federal Credit Union for investing in our young people and supporting our mission to help every child reach their full potential as caring, responsible young adults."

Last season, Keesler Federal contributed $29,000 through Kicks for Kids, with proceeds benefiting the New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter. The continued success of the program reflects the strong impact of each Saints field goal and the shared commitment to supporting families and youth across the region

Photos: Tyler Shough, Keesler Federal Credit Union present Kicks for Kids donation

As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.

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New Orleans Saints
As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.
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As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.
2 / 10

As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.
3 / 10

As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.
4 / 10

As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.
5 / 10

As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.
6 / 10

As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.
7 / 10

As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.
8 / 10

As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.
9 / 10

As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.
10 / 10

As part of the Kicks for Kids initiative, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and Keesler Federal Credit Union presented New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter with a donation for the Saints made field goals during the 2025 NFL season.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
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