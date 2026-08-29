Game Notes: New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 2

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS AT DALLAS COWBOYS
FRIDAY, AUG. 28, 2026 ● AT&T STADIUM
SAINTS GAME NOTES
- New Orleans finishes 1-2 in the preseason after its 27-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Saints return to action for their regular season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13 when they play the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Kickoff is set for noon CST. The game will be aired regionally on FOX (WVUE FOX 8 in the New Orleans area) with extensive pregame and postgame coverage on the Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network.
- Saints Coach Kellen Moore earned his first preseason victory as head coach of the Saints.
- New Orleans tied the preseason series with the Cowboys at 4-4, its first preseason victory against Dallas since a 16-10 win on Aug. 18, 2001 at the Superdome. Friday night's game was the first time the Saints won at the Cowboys in the preseason.
- In the first half, the Saints outgained the Cowboys in first downs (14-9), total net yards (190-151), rushing yards (119-59) and yards per carry (6.6-3.7).
- Overall, New Orleans carried 32 times for 169 yards (5.5 avg.) with three touchdowns.
- Quarterback Spencer Rattler notched his second start of the preseason. He went eight for 10 (80.0%) for 79 yards with a 99.6 passer rating, leading the Saints on three scoring drives including two for touchdowns, the last punctuated by an eight-yard scoring run by the signal-caller.
- Quarterback Zach Wilson came in relief of Rattler at the start of the third quarter and went nine for 12 (75.0%) for 93 yards with a 96.9 passer rating, leading the Black and Gold to an eight-play, 64-yard touchdown drive in New Orleans' first third quarter drive and leading the team on the game-winning fourth quarter drive for eight plays and 44 yards that ended with a 53-yard game-winning field goal by Daniel Carlson.
- Running back Audric Estime was the leading rusher for New Orleans, carrying four times for 46 yards, including a 33-yard rush. In the passing game, he had three grabs for 22 yards. Running back Kendre Miller carried nine times for 42 yards. Wide receiver Barion Brown also had an impact in the run game with two carries for 19 yards, including a first quarter seven-yard touchdown.
- After being acquired from the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, running back Zamir White made his Saints debut and had four carries for 23 yards, including a 11-yard touchdown. White also returned two kickoffs for 54 yards.
- Wide receiver Ronnie Bell led the Saints in receiving with six receptions for 65 yards. Rookie receiver Bryce Lance had two receptions for a 28 yards.
- Defensive lineman Khristian Boyd tied for the team lead with seven stops (four solo), leading a run-stopping effort where the Black and Gold surrendered only 91 yards rushing on 26 carries (3.5 avg.). Linebacker Isaiah Stalbird paced the defensive effort, making seven stops and one sack. Edge Garrett Nelson also had a quarterback takedown.
- Carlson, in his Saints debut, made two-of-two attempts, including a 53-yard field goal to give New Orleans the 27-24 lead with 1:55 left. Carlson also knocked through his only extra point attempt for seven total points.
- Edge Fadil Diggs finished with one defensive tackle and two special teams stops to tie for the team lead.
- Rookie running back CJ Donaldson tied for the team with two special teams tackles and also had nine carries for 33 yards and two receptions for 25 yards.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.