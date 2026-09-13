Halftime Update: Detroit Lions 7, New Orleans Saints 0 | 2026 NFL Week 1

The Detroit Lions grabbed a 7-0 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit after sack-fumble returned for a touchdown by safety Jonas Sanker was overturned on replay.
The Lions scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jahmyr Gibbs in the first quarter. Gibbs finished the half with 67 yards on 14 carries.
Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was 10 of 22 for 85 yards with an interception. Receiver Chris Olave had three catches for 40 yards and running back Travis Etienne Jr. had four carries for six yards. Backup running back Kendre Miller had 18 yards on four carries.
Saints defensive end Chase Young would have had sack/forced fumble of Lions quarterback Jared Goff but it was overturned on review, even though the ball went backward out of Goff's hand. Defensive tackle Vernon Broughton, in his second NFL game, forced and recovered a fumble by Gibbs in the second quarter. The Saints' following drive ended on Shough's interception.
The Saints will get the ball to start the second half.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13, 2026 at Ford Field.