Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3

On injuries from the game:

"We'll just keep an eye on Jaylan Ford and Heldman. Those guys weren't able to come back, and then Estime wasn't able to come back, so we'll just keep an eye on those guys."

On the "clean-up" in this game compared to the previous game:

"We played a better version of football than we did last week. Simple as that. Clean from an operation standpoint. We still had the short-yardage one where we had an alignment issue, which we got to do a better job there. Missed an opportunity there. But I just liked our — I liked our communication on the sideline, I liked our execution on the field. No game's going to be perfect, but it felt — it felt the way it needs to feel."

On what the preseason as a whole tells him about the QB situation?

"Yeah, I think both these guys are capable of playing and being really successful quarterbacks. I feel great about our quarterback room, that collection of players. They're, again, I keep saying this, they're young players. They're not veterans. They have a lot of growth opportunities ahead of them. Tyler's, I think, had an excellent offseason. His three joint practices were really, really good work. I'm just really excited with where he's going. And I think Spencer and Zach are going to provide excellent depth for us. And to have both of those guys, again, in this league is very valuable for us."

On what this preseason and training camp informed him about the two receivers Bryce Lance and Barion Brown:

"Yeah, I think Bryce and Barion are a good example of just steady play and taking advantage of opportunities. Probably lesser snaps early in camp, and you just kind of keep taking advantage of your opportunities, and you play a little bit more, play a little bit more, and just proud of those guys. And I think the biggest thing is just, it's the mental part. These guys are talented football players. We draft them because of that. We know that. It's their ability to execute and handle all the different things we're asking them to do. Just really happy for those guys."

On the receivers contributing as blockers in the run game:

"Yeah, I mean, that's a huge point of emphasis this offseason for us. Our receivers are a part of this run game, and that's how this thing's going to go. All 11 are a part of every single run. These receivers' willingness to go block safeties and get into some dirty runs, it helps our run game, and then the action game off it's going to help tie everything together. And they've got to be committed to it, and they've done that all offseason."

On what he thought of Will Sherman playing the entire game at center:

"Really steady. I think Will's just a really steady, consistent player. His ability to kind of play anywhere on the offensive line is special, is rare. His steadiness has been very valuable for when our younger groups have gone in there, and so just proud of him. He did a really good job."

On whether he was calling plays: