New Orleans Saints clean up play in preseason finale, prepare for roster cut Sunday

Arlington, Texas – Things Coach Kellen Moore was hoping to see from New Orleans Saints second- and third-teamers during preseason games, he saw in abundance against Dallas in the first half Friday night, in the final preseason game before Sunday's roster cutdown from 90 to 53.

New Orleans led 17-9 at halftime against the Cowboys in AT&T Stadium, and it was as crisp and precise as the Saints have been in a preseason game.

"These are challenging games, a lot of decisions have to be made after this game," Moore said. "Everyone knows that. But for our guys to lock in and just play with really good effort, just proud of them."

It wasn't perfect, but a solid compilation of positive plays that provided some balance for the previous preseason result, a 34-0 loss to the Rams.

There was much to like in the 27-24 victory, including:

RATTLER STRIKE: If the race for No. 2 quarterback still was open, Spencer Rattler did all he could to close it. He completed eight of 10 passes for 79 yards, carried twice for nine yards and a touchdown, and directed two touchdown drives in the half. He started and looked comfortable despite several pressures, one that resulted in a sack. Taking care of the ball is paramount but leading the offense to touchdowns while doing so is the sought after combination. His touchdown scamper is an added bonus; Rattler is capable of making plays with his legs and it's always good to see when he does.

BACKFIELD IN MOTION: The Saints will miss running back Alvin Kamara, the franchise all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, while he recovers from a knee injury. Kendre Miller and Audric Estime will help ease the sting of the loss, especially if they continue to build off Friday. Miller carried nine times for 42 yards in the first half and Estime totaled 46 yards on four carries – including a 33-yarder that preceded Rattler's touchdown run – to lead a ground game that gained 119 yards and scored two touchdowns on 18 carries in the first half. New Orleans finished with 169 yards on 32 carries, and Miller and Estime look like worthy options behind starter Travis Etienne. Each can operate between the tackles and bounce outside.

RUN BARION: We've seen a good bit of what Barion Brown can do as a receiver; on Friday, he provided a glimpse of what he adds as a runner. Brown carried twice on jet sweeps in the first half and gained 19 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown run. It's a play that the Saints have run occasionally against their defense in practice, with results not as sparkly as Friday night. But both were positive against the Cowboys: A 12-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, and the touchdown run where he read his blocks, cut back inside and powered into the end zone for an impressive finish.

CLEAN UP: New Orleans committed 12 penalties in the preseason game against the Rams. It finished with four against the Cowboys, and two were committed on the first offensive drive. Fantastic clean-up job by the players and coaches.