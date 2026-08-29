 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints clean up play in preseason finale, prepare for roster cut Sunday

'These are challenging games, a lot of decisions have to be made after this game'

Aug 29, 2026 at 12:17 AM
Author Image
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Arlington, Texas – Things Coach Kellen Moore was hoping to see from New Orleans Saints second- and third-teamers during preseason games, he saw in abundance against Dallas in the first half Friday night, in the final preseason game before Sunday's roster cutdown from 90 to 53.

New Orleans led 17-9 at halftime against the Cowboys in AT&T Stadium, and it was as crisp and precise as the Saints have been in a preseason game.

"These are challenging games, a lot of decisions have to be made after this game," Moore said. "Everyone knows that. But for our guys to lock in and just play with really good effort, just proud of them."

It wasn't perfect, but a solid compilation of positive plays that provided some balance for the previous preseason result, a 34-0 loss to the Rams.

There was much to like in the 27-24 victory, including:

RATTLER STRIKE: If the race for No. 2 quarterback still was open, Spencer Rattler did all he could to close it. He completed eight of 10 passes for 79 yards, carried twice for nine yards and a touchdown, and directed two touchdown drives in the half. He started and looked comfortable despite several pressures, one that resulted in a sack. Taking care of the ball is paramount but leading the offense to touchdowns while doing so is the sought after combination. His touchdown scamper is an added bonus; Rattler is capable of making plays with his legs and it's always good to see when he does.

BACKFIELD IN MOTION: The Saints will miss running back Alvin Kamara, the franchise all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, while he recovers from a knee injury. Kendre Miller and Audric Estime will help ease the sting of the loss, especially if they continue to build off Friday. Miller carried nine times for 42 yards in the first half and Estime totaled 46 yards on four carries – including a 33-yarder that preceded Rattler's touchdown run – to lead a ground game that gained 119 yards and scored two touchdowns on 18 carries in the first half. New Orleans finished with 169 yards on 32 carries, and Miller and Estime look like worthy options behind starter Travis Etienne. Each can operate between the tackles and bounce outside.

RUN BARION: We've seen a good bit of what Barion Brown can do as a receiver; on Friday, he provided a glimpse of what he adds as a runner. Brown carried twice on jet sweeps in the first half and gained 19 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown run. It's a play that the Saints have run occasionally against their defense in practice, with results not as sparkly as Friday night. But both were positive against the Cowboys: A 12-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, and the touchdown run where he read his blocks, cut back inside and powered into the end zone for an impressive finish.

CLEAN UP: New Orleans committed 12 penalties in the preseason game against the Rams. It finished with four against the Cowboys, and two were committed on the first offensive drive. Fantastic clean-up job by the players and coaches.

KICKED UP A NOTCH: Here are some indisputable facts and reasonable deductions regarding the Saints' competition at kicker: Charlie Smyth and Tanner Brown left open the door enough for the Saints to sign former two-time All-Pro Daniel Carlson on Monday, giving Carlson one practice and a preseason game to make a winning impression; the Saints had conversations with Carlson and gave space to him for months so that he could make up his mind; in Friday's preseason game, Carlson made 38- and 53-yard field goals – the latter proving to be the game-winner – and an extra point, while Smyth and Brown made extra-point attempts. Make of that what you will, but it's reasonable to assess that if the Saints were satisfied, Carlson would not have been added and in his one preseason game, he was perfect (Smyth and Brown each missed a field goal attempt in the previous two games). We'll know the thought process for certain Sunday.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints starters well served by joint practices, will sit out preseason finale against Dallas

"I think we accomplished what we wanted to with (the joint practices)"

news

New Orleans Saints fall flat in error-filled performance against Rams in second preseason game

"There's going to be some challenging lessons coming out of this game, but I think it's going to be lessons nevertheless"

news

New Orleans Saints complete grueling stretch with joint practice against Rams

"It's certainly one of those things where you're getting calloused for it right now for the future"

news

New Orleans Saints starters will receive bulk of reps in joint practice with Rams

'Those guys will not be going on Saturday (in the preseason game), so priority really is on the 1s (on Thursday)'

news

New Orleans Saints stack noteworthy performances in preseason opener against Jacksonville

"Our guys went for it and that was the message, just go for it"

news

Opportunities abound for several New Orleans Saints players in preseason opener

Running back Audric Estime among many that could see extended action

news

New Orleans Saints pleased with result of joint practice with Jacksonville

"I think we played good ball. We definitely made a few mistakes but overall, I'm sure the coaches will be happy. I know I'm pretty happy"

news

Well-traveled cornerback Jayden Price carving out star space with New Orleans Saints defense

"When there's been these 50-50, contested plays, seems like he just keeps coming up and making a play"

news

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis reflects on Drew Brees' Hall of Fame career

'The minute he retired, we all just expected five years from now he's going to go in, first ballot, no questions asked. And that's what happened'

news

New Orleans Saints first padded practice of training camp was intensified workday

'I think it's just a reminder of how far we have to go to get to where we want to go'

news

New Orleans Saints edge rusher Chase Young refuses to look beyond the task of the day

"I just know what I can do, and it'd be a shame if I don't show it"

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising