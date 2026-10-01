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Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign RB Ulysses Bentley IV, EDGE David Ojabo to practice squad

Oct 01, 2026 at 04:05 PM
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad, signed running back Ulysses Bentley IV and EDGE David Ojabo to the practice squad and placed running back Travis Etienne Jr. on Injured Reserve.

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Kevin Austin Jr.

#81 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

Austin, 6-2, 200, was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Notre Dame. After spending his rookie season on the Jaguars practice squad in 2023, he has spent the past three seasons in New Orleans on both the active roster and the practice squad, appearing in 19 games with three starts, catching 25 passes for 298 yards with one touchdown. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native has played in all three contests in 2026 as a standard elevation and caught one pass for a seven-yard gain.

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This is a photo of Ulysses Bentley IV of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. This image reflects the Indianapolis Colts active roster as of Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo)

Ulysses Bentley IV

#- RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: Mississippi

Bentley, 5-10, 200, was originally signed as a free agent by the Indianapolis Colts following the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Bentley spent parts of two seasons on Indianapolis' practice squad (2025-26) and appeared in one game as a rookie.

The Houston, Texas native played three seasons at SMU (2019-21) and three in Oxford (2022-24). In his final three college seasons with the Rebels, he carried 195 times for 1,032 yards (5.3 avg.) with 13 touchdowns, caught 25 passes for 190 yards with one touchdown and returned 14 kickoffs for 272 yards. In 2024, he carried 84 times for 419 yards (5.0 avg.) with five touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 99 yards.

This is a 2026 photo of David Ojabo of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. This image reflects the Miami Dolphins active roster as of June 1st, 2026 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

David Ojabo

#- EDGE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Michigan

Ojabo (pronounced oh-JOBB-oh), 6-4, 256, was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan. In four seasons with Baltimore (2022-25), he played in 32 games with one start, recording 28 tackles (15 solo), 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four special teams stops. In 2025, he played in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 12 tackles (four solo), a split-sack and four special teams stops (three solo).

The Port Harcourt, Nigeria native, who was raised in Scotland before coming to the United States for high school, played three seasons at Michigan (2019-21). In his final season with the Wolverines, he posted 35 tackles, 11 sacks, three pass breakups, a school-record five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, earning Associated Press second-team All-American.

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