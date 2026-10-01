Saints announce roster moves

Austin, 6-2, 200, was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Notre Dame. After spending his rookie season on the Jaguars practice squad in 2023, he has spent the past three seasons in New Orleans on both the active roster and the practice squad, appearing in 19 games with three starts, catching 25 passes for 298 yards with one touchdown. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native has played in all three contests in 2026 as a standard elevation and caught one pass for a seven-yard gain.