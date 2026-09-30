New Orleans Saints celebrate 20th anniversary of historic return to the Superdome on Monday Night Football

Prior to kickoff, Grammy Award-winning New Orleans music icon Irma Thomas will join rising local artist River Eckert for a special performance of the National Anthem, airing live on ESPN.

At halftime, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will headline a New Orleans-sized Meta Halftime celebration featuring special guests Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville. Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, the creative force behind some of the entertainment industry's most celebrated live productions, the performance will air nationally on ESPN.

The Saints will also honor Steve Gleason and Curtis Deloatch as Legends of the Game, recognizing their roles in the blocked punt touchdown that helped ignite the Saints' 23-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons and delivered one of the most iconic moments in franchise history.

Several members of the 2006 Saints team will be recognized throughout the evening, giving fans the opportunity to welcome back the players who helped author one of the most meaningful nights in New Orleans sports history.

In recognition of his enduring impact on the city and beyond, Team Gleason will serve as the beneficiary of the game's 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will support the organization's mission of helping people living with ALS through innovative technology, equipment, services and advocacy.