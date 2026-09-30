Game Preview: Falcons vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 4

SAINTS vs. FALCONS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara is an Atlanta native who prepped at Norcross (Ga.) High School, where he rushed for 2,264 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry and added 22 receptions for 286 yards and five scores as a senior in 2012, earning Georgia Mr. Football honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

New Orleans Edges Coach Jay Rodgers served as defensive line coach in Atlanta in 2024.

Saints TE Oscar Delp and DL Christen Miller both played at the University of Georgia with Falcons WR Zacariah Branch. Delp prepped at West Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) High School and Miller prepped at Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) High School.

New Orleans T Mason Murphy, G Jeremiah Wright, DL Colby Wooden and K Daniel Carlson all played at Auburn. Wooden prepped at Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) High School.

New Orleans EDGE Anfernee Jennings prepped at Dadeville (Ga.) High School and played at Alabama.

Saints LB Kaden Elliss played for the Falcons from 2023-25.

Atlanta Head Coach Kevin Stefanski tutored Saints CB Martin Emerson Jr. when he was head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2022-25. Emerson and Atlanta CB Mike Ford Jr. were teammates in Cleveland from 2023-24.

Saints Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley had Rodgers, Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore, Offensive Coordinator Doug Nussmeier and Atlanta Tight Ends Coach Kevin Koger and Outside Linebackers Coach John Timu on his Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff.

Saints EDGE Chase Young, WR Chris Olave, LB Pete Werner along with Falcons DE Zach Harrison and LS Liam McCullough were college teammates at Ohio State. Young and Atlanta TE Charlie Woerner were teammates with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Scott Linehan and Falcons Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan served on the same Dallas Cowboys coaching staff in 2014. Falcons Cornerbacks Coach Ricky Manning Jr. was a member of the St. Louis Rams in 2008, when Linehan was head coach. New Orleans DL Nathan Shepherd was tutored by Falcons Def. Coord. Jeff Ulbrich with the New York Jets from 2021-22. Falcons Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Patrick Toney served as safeties coach at Louisiana from 2018-19 and as defensive coordinator & outside linebackers coach from 2020-21.

Saints WR Kevin Austin Jr. and Falcons S Xavier Watts were teammates at Notre Dame.

Atlanta Inside Linebackers Coach Barrett Ruud played for the Saints in 2012.

Saints TE Juwan Johnson, QB Tyler Shough and Falcons DT Brandon Dorlus were teammates at Oregon in 2019. Johnson and Falcons WR Jahan Dotson were teammates at Penn State. Moore tutored Dotson in Philadelphia in 2024 as offensive coordinator.

Saints Senior Personnel Consultant Thomas Dimitroff served as Falcons general manager from 2008-20, a time when Atlanta advanced to two NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl.

Rodgers and Falcons Special Teams Coordinator Craig Aukerman served on the same Denver Broncos coaching staff in 2010.

New Orleans Run Game Coordinator T.J. Paganetti and Atlanta Defensive Line Coach Nate Ollie served on the same Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff from 2019-20.

New Orleans cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry prepped at Pinson (Al.) Valley HS and played at Alabama. McKinstry and Falcons S DeMarco Hellams were college teammates with the Crimson Tide.

New Orleans DL Vernon Broughton, LB Jaylan Ford, T Kelvin Banks Jr. and Atlanta RB Bijan Robinson were teammates at Texas.

New Orleans RB Travis Etienne Jr. and Falcons DT Maason Smith, a former Terrebonne (Houma, La.) HS and LSU standout, were teammates in Jacksonville from 2024-25.

Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair prepped at Louisville (Miss.) HS, played at Hinds (Miss.) Community College and was an Alcorn State standout.

New Orleans Asst. Special Teams Coach Kyle Wilber and Atlanta Secondary Coach Justin Hood served on the same Green Bay Packers coaching staff in 2023.

New Orleans LB Danny Stutsman and Atlanta CB Billy Bowman Jr. were college teammates at Oklahoma.

New Orleans S Justin Reid and Atlanta CB Mike Hughes were teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. Saints Asst. Special Teams Coach Kyle Wilber and Smith were teammates with the Raiders in 2018.