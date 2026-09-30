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Game Preview: Falcons vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 4

The New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Monday, Oct. 5 at 7:15 p.m. CT.

Sep 30, 2026 at 01:06 PM
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WEEK 4 · Mon 10/05 · 7:15 PM CDT

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SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

FALCONS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints (1-2) will continue their three-game homestand against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2), as New Orleans starts division play. With the Saints, Falcons and Panthers all at 1-2, the Saints will look to even their record and remain in at least a tie for first place in the NFC South. New Orleans will also be looking to even up the all-time regular season series against Atlanta at 57-57.

The Saints will be looking to avenge a series sweep at the hands of the Falcons, as they play in their first Monday Night Football game at the Caesars Superdome since 2022.

THIS WEEK IN THE NFC SOUTH: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-3) host the Green Bay Packers (1-2) on Sunday, Oct. 4 at noon in Raymond James Stadium. The Carolina Panthers (1-2) host the Detroit Lions (2-1) on Sunday Night Football n Oct. 4 at 7:20 p.m. in Bank of America Stadium.

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SAINTS vs. FALCONS SEASON SERIES HISTORY

The Saints trail the regular season series against the Falcons, 57-56, with New Orleans holding a 26-14 advantage over the Falcons since 2006, but looking to avenge a 2025 series sweep. Since 1991, 39 games have been decided by eight points or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13-of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine-straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73. Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Eight games in the series have gone into overtime.

THE LAST REGULAR SEASON MEETING

Atlanta Falcons 19, New Orleans Saints 17; Jan. 4, 2026 @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Despite an outstanding effort from the defense and a stirring comeback from the offense, the New Orleans Saints fell to the Atlanta Falcons 19-17 in the season finale on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Saints ended their first season under Coach Kellen Moore with a 6-11 record.

The Saints' loss gave the Carolina Panthers (8-9) the NFC South title, ending Tampa's long run atop the division. FULL GAME RECAP

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Falcons | 2025 NFL Week 18

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

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New Orleans Saints
DE Carl Granderson (96) and DE Chase Young (99) split sack Falcons' QB Kirk Cousins (18) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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DE Carl Granderson (96) and DE Chase Young (99) split sack Falcons' QB Kirk Cousins (18) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Carl Granderson (96) celebrates during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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DE Carl Granderson (96) celebrates during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Alontae Taylor (1) tackles during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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CB Alontae Taylor (1) tackles during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Tyler Shough (10) signals during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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QB Tyler Shough (10) signals during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Justin Reid (21) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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S Justin Reid (21) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) celebrates during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) celebrates during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Quincy Riley (29) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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CB Quincy Riley (29) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Chase Young (99) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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DE Chase Young (99) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Justin Reid (21) and LB Jaylan Ford (53) run during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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CB Justin Reid (21) and LB Jaylan Ford (53) run during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
OT Taliese Fuaga (75) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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OT Taliese Fuaga (75) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
C/G Cesar Ruiz (51) blocks during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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C/G Cesar Ruiz (51) blocks during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
OL Luke Fortner (79) and QB Tyler Shough (6) prepare for the snap during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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OL Luke Fortner (79) and QB Tyler Shough (6) prepare for the snap during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
K Charlie Smyth (39) and P Kai Kroeger (32) watch the ball following a field goal attempt during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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K Charlie Smyth (39) and P Kai Kroeger (32) watch the ball following a field goal attempt during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Carl Granderson (96) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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DE Carl Granderson (96) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
K Charlie Smyth (39) kicks a field goal during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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K Charlie Smyth (39) kicks a field goal during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Chase Young (99) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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DE Chase Young (99) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Carl Granderson (96) celebrates following a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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DE Carl Granderson (96) celebrates following a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Chase Young (99) and DE Carl Granderson (96) split the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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DE Chase Young (99) and DE Carl Granderson (96) split the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Chase Young (99) celebrates during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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DE Chase Young (99) celebrates during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Jonas Sanker (33) defends during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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S Jonas Sanker (33) defends during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Jan. 4, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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SAINTS vs. FALCONS SUPERLATIVES

A look at the top individual performances for Saints players vs. Atlanta in the previous 113 regular season meetings.

RUSHING YARDAGE vs. FALCONS

PlayerPerformance
RB Deuce McAllister28 carries for 173 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Nov. 16, 2003
RB Chuck Muncie22 carries for 161 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 2, 1979
RB Dalton Hilliard29 carries for 158 yards, @ Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Nov. 19, 1989

PASSING YARDAGE vs. FALCONS

PlayerPerformance
QB Drew Brees31-of-58 for 422 yards, @ Georgia Dome, Nov. 9, 2008
QB Drew Brees39-of-49 for 396 yards, @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sept. 23, 2018
QB Drew Brees36-of-54 for 376 yards, @ the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sept. 26, 2016

RECEIVING YARDAGE vs. FALCONS

PlayerPerformance
WR Wes ChandlerSix receptions for 205 yards (club record), @ the Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 2, 1979
WR Larry BurtonFour receptions for 159 yards, @ the Louisiana Superdome, Nov. 2, 1975
WR Devery HendersonFour receptions for 158 yards, @ Georgia Dome, Nov. 26, 2006

SACKS vs. FALCONS

PlayerPerformance
DL Wayne Martin4.5 sacks (club record), @ the Louisiana Superdome, Dec. 3, 1992
DE Cameron JordanFour sacks @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Nov. 28, 2019
LB Rickey JacksonFour sacks, @ Fulton County Stadium, Dec. 14, 1986

SAINTS vs. FALCONS STATISTICAL COMPARISON

2026 NFL Regular Season League Rankings

CategorySaintsFalcons
Record1-21-2
Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)27.0 (12)17.0 (27)
Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)27.7 (26t)22.7 (15)
Total Off. (NFL Rank)382.7 (8)340.7 (11)
Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)101.3 (16t)173.0 (2)
Passing Off. (NFL Rank)281.3 (3)167.7 (29)
Total Def. (NFL Rank)340.3 (20)310.7 (8)
Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)128.7 (27)47.7 (1)
Passing Def. (NFL Rank)211.7 (16)263.0 (29)
Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)6.4 (25)10.3 (17)
Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)22.2 (31)25.3 (20)
Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)-4 (27)-6 (32)
Possession Avg.30:4932:54
Touchdowns105
Penalties1921
Penalty Yards124218
Opp. Penalties2022
Opp. Penalty Yards114160

SAINTS vs. FALCONS SERIES FAST FACTS

as of Week 4, 2026

In the 113 regular season games of the series there has been:

  • 2,415 points scored by New Orleans, 2,497 allowed.
  • A ten-game Atlanta winning streak from 1995-99.
  • A six-game win streak for New Orleans from 1986-89.
  • 47 games decided by double-digits.
  • 18 games decided by 21 or more points.
  • 57 games decided by seven points or less.
  • 4 games decided by one point.
  • A 38-point win by Saints (11/1/87) - Biggest Saints win.
  • A 55-point loss by Saints (9/16/73) - Biggest Saints loss.
  • Four shutouts - Two by each club, the most recent a 38-0 Saints win in Atlanta on 11/1/87.
  • Eight overtime games— four wins by each club.
CategoryRecord
Saints’ Largest Margin of Victory38 points, Saints won 38-0 on 11/1/87 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium
Falcons’ Largest Margin of Victory55 points, Falcons won 62-7 on 9/16/73 at Tulane Stadium
Current Series StreakFalcons won last two contests, 11/23/25-present
Saints’ Longest Win StreakSix games, 12/14/86-11/19/89
Falcons’ Longest Win StreakTen games, 9/17/95-12/5/99
Most Points by Saints in a Game48 points, Saints won 48-17 on 1/7/24 at the Caesars Superdome
Most Points by Falcons in a Game62 points, Falcons won 62-7 on 9/16/73 at Tulane Stadium
Most Combined Points (Both Teams)80 points, Saints won 43-37 on 9/23/18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game0 points (twice), most recent, Falcons won 27-0 on 9/6/81 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium
Fewest Points by Falcons in a GameZero points (twice), last, Saints won 30-0 on 10/10/76 at Superdome
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams)16 points, Saints won 13-3 on 10/20/74 at Atlanta Stadium
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DETAILS

SAINTS vs. FALCONS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara is an Atlanta native who prepped at Norcross (Ga.) High School, where he rushed for 2,264 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry and added 22 receptions for 286 yards and five scores as a senior in 2012, earning Georgia Mr. Football honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

New Orleans Edges Coach Jay Rodgers served as defensive line coach in Atlanta in 2024.

Saints TE Oscar Delp and DL Christen Miller both played at the University of Georgia with Falcons WR Zacariah Branch. Delp prepped at West Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) High School and Miller prepped at Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) High School.

New Orleans T Mason Murphy, G Jeremiah Wright, DL Colby Wooden and K Daniel Carlson all played at Auburn. Wooden prepped at Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) High School.

New Orleans EDGE Anfernee Jennings prepped at Dadeville (Ga.) High School and played at Alabama.

Saints LB Kaden Elliss played for the Falcons from 2023-25.

Atlanta Head Coach Kevin Stefanski tutored Saints CB Martin Emerson Jr. when he was head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2022-25. Emerson and Atlanta CB Mike Ford Jr. were teammates in Cleveland from 2023-24.

Saints Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley had Rodgers, Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore, Offensive Coordinator Doug Nussmeier and Atlanta Tight Ends Coach Kevin Koger and Outside Linebackers Coach John Timu on his Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff.

Saints EDGE Chase Young, WR Chris Olave, LB Pete Werner along with Falcons DE Zach Harrison and LS Liam McCullough were college teammates at Ohio State. Young and Atlanta TE Charlie Woerner were teammates with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Scott Linehan and Falcons Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan served on the same Dallas Cowboys coaching staff in 2014. Falcons Cornerbacks Coach Ricky Manning Jr. was a member of the St. Louis Rams in 2008, when Linehan was head coach. New Orleans DL Nathan Shepherd was tutored by Falcons Def. Coord. Jeff Ulbrich with the New York Jets from 2021-22. Falcons Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Patrick Toney served as safeties coach at Louisiana from 2018-19 and as defensive coordinator & outside linebackers coach from 2020-21.

Saints WR Kevin Austin Jr. and Falcons S Xavier Watts were teammates at Notre Dame.

Atlanta Inside Linebackers Coach Barrett Ruud played for the Saints in 2012.

Saints TE Juwan Johnson, QB Tyler Shough and Falcons DT Brandon Dorlus were teammates at Oregon in 2019. Johnson and Falcons WR Jahan Dotson were teammates at Penn State. Moore tutored Dotson in Philadelphia in 2024 as offensive coordinator.

Saints Senior Personnel Consultant Thomas Dimitroff served as Falcons general manager from 2008-20, a time when Atlanta advanced to two NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl.

Rodgers and Falcons Special Teams Coordinator Craig Aukerman served on the same Denver Broncos coaching staff in 2010.

New Orleans Run Game Coordinator T.J. Paganetti and Atlanta Defensive Line Coach Nate Ollie served on the same Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff from 2019-20.

New Orleans cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry prepped at Pinson (Al.) Valley HS and played at Alabama. McKinstry and Falcons S DeMarco Hellams were college teammates with the Crimson Tide.

New Orleans DL Vernon Broughton, LB Jaylan Ford, T Kelvin Banks Jr. and Atlanta RB Bijan Robinson were teammates at Texas.

New Orleans RB Travis Etienne Jr. and Falcons DT Maason Smith, a former Terrebonne (Houma, La.) HS and LSU standout, were teammates in Jacksonville from 2024-25.

Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair prepped at Louisville (Miss.) HS, played at Hinds (Miss.) Community College and was an Alcorn State standout.

New Orleans Asst. Special Teams Coach Kyle Wilber and Atlanta Secondary Coach Justin Hood served on the same Green Bay Packers coaching staff in 2023.

New Orleans LB Danny Stutsman and Atlanta CB Billy Bowman Jr. were college teammates at Oklahoma.

New Orleans S Justin Reid and Atlanta CB Mike Hughes were teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. Saints Asst. Special Teams Coach Kyle Wilber and Smith were teammates with the Raiders in 2018.

Saints P Ryan Wright and Falcons TE Nick Muse were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings.

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