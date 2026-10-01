New Orleans Saints' running back depth being tested early

"Fortunate for us, we've got some guys who've played some football," Coach Kellen Moore said. "I think Alvin and Kendre will handle that load really well. C.J. has kind of found his specific role, we've got some depth on our practice squad as we navigate the next few weeks. I feel like we're in a good place.

"Very few times in this league is one running back gonna haul the load. That's just what this league is, so you're going to need a number of backs to carry the ball under certain circumstances. Alvin has done a nice job to start the season, thought last week there was some good stuff in there. We'll continue to build on that."

Kamara ran for 36 yards on nine carries and caught a 5-yard pass in the 35-27 loss to the Raiders. He's the franchise all-time leader in rushing yards (7,301), rushing touchdowns (61), total touchdowns (87), yards from scrimmage (12,198) and all-purpose yards (12,856). Entering this season, he led the Saints in rushing seven straight years and is third this year with 51 yards on 18 carries, but was expected to handle a less prominent role with the addition of Etienne.