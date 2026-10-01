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New Orleans Saints' running back depth being tested early

"Very few times in this league is one running back gonna haul the load"

Oct 01, 2026 at 06:18 PM
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John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

It probably sounded a little repetitive and very coach-speak-y during training camp when New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore reasoned that teams generally need several running backs to navigate through a season, as he explained why the Saints opened training camp with seven running backs on the roster, and later added another.

He wasn't wrong.

Prized unrestricted free agent signee Travis Etienne Jr. was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Ty Chandler opened the season on injured reserve and Devin Neal and Audric Estime, who played meaningful snaps last season, both were released with injury settlements and both signed with the Vikings practice squad Wednesday.

Remaining is Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, CJ Donaldson, Zamir White (practice squad) and Ulysses Bentley IV (signed to practice squad Thursday) as the Saints (1-2) prepare to play the Falcons (1-2) in their nationally-televised game Monday night in the Caesars Superdome.

"Fortunate for us, we've got some guys who've played some football," Coach Kellen Moore said. "I think Alvin and Kendre will handle that load really well. C.J. has kind of found his specific role, we've got some depth on our practice squad as we navigate the next few weeks. I feel like we're in a good place.

"Very few times in this league is one running back gonna haul the load. That's just what this league is, so you're going to need a number of backs to carry the ball under certain circumstances. Alvin has done a nice job to start the season, thought last week there was some good stuff in there. We'll continue to build on that."

Kamara ran for 36 yards on nine carries and caught a 5-yard pass in the 35-27 loss to the Raiders. He's the franchise all-time leader in rushing yards (7,301), rushing touchdowns (61), total touchdowns (87), yards from scrimmage (12,198) and all-purpose yards (12,856). Entering this season, he led the Saints in rushing seven straight years and is third this year with 51 yards on 18 carries, but was expected to handle a less prominent role with the addition of Etienne.

That role will possibly increase with the subtraction of Etienne, as could the presence of Donaldson, an undrafted rookie who has carved out a space as a short-yardage back (four carries for 11 yards) and reliable pass protector against the blitz.

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"I played defense growing up, so I always loved contact," Donaldson said. "That's something I take pride in, protecting my quarterback. I love to see his jersey clean after the game.

"With Trav being down, it's a big role that we have to pick up as a unit. We've still got A.K., Dre — those guys are great backs. Whatever the coaches and the team need me to do, that's what I'm here to do.

"I'll just say, taking everything day by day. Don't get bored with the little things. Being a great pass blocker, being a great catcher — just finding ways to add value to the team. That's something I've emphasized through this whole process, just how can I add value to the team."

TRANSACTIONS AND PRACTICE REPORT: With Etienne going on injured reserve, receiver Kevin Austin Jr. was signed to the active roster from the practice squad and Bentley and edge rusher David Ojabo were added to the practice squad. Edges Carl Granderson (ankle) and Anfernee Jennings ((knee), and linebackers Pete Werner (shoulder) and Kaden Elliss (calf) did not practice Thursday.

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