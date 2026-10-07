New Orleans Saints using "sour" taste from loss as fuel this week

Expectedly, fan disappointment matched the players' fury.

"You face the noise," Young said. "That's life. That's football."

But he has seen his teammates use the fury to help fuel the week.

"I'll just say after the game, you should be upset," Young said. "We didn't play to our standard, but the positive is seeing everybody come in (Wednesday), how they're dealing with it and that's what you want to see — dudes who have a sour taste in their mouth, dudes who are mad about it. You get punched in your mouth, hopefully you ain't smiling.

"I still got that taste in my mouth right now. But it's just riding slowly until Sunday, (and) you can just go out and let loose."

Young confirmed Coach Kellen Moore's account that on Tuesday, an off day for all healthy players in the short week, everyone reported.

"It was great," he said. "Everybody was in the building. I like how we responded — everybody in the building, everybody wants to get better.

"We held everybody accountable, and we're on to the Vikings and we're doing the same thing we do during the week."

While the Vikings have not had explosive scoring outputs this season — having posted 9, 23 and 15 points in three of their wins — they'll bring with them a mobile quarterback (Kyler Murray) who has given New Orleans, and other NFL teams, fits in the past.

Murray has completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 433 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions, and run for 42 yards on 10 carries in three games. He has been sacked seven times.

"Running quarterback, can move around," Young said. "Just have to be aware. I always say with running quarterbacks, just stay in your pass rushing lanes and he'll come to you. We've got to be aware of him and we've just got to rush together."

Staying together has been a central theme this week.