New Orleans Saints aim to get back to basics against the run

Safety Jonas Sanker said he knows the defense can be better because he has experienced it. New Orleans allowed 120.6 yards per game last year, when Sanker was a rookie, but only 74 per game in the last three of 2025.

"Just get back to kind of what we were doing all offseason, all camp and just really honing down on doing your running lane, doing your job," said Sanker, whose 25 tackles is tied with linebacker Pete Werner for the team lead. "And doing it efficiently. When it comes to you, be able to make-the-play type of thing. I know we'll be better this week and going forward just in terms of playing the run because I think that's something we've had a lot of success in as far as I've been here in the last year-and-a-half."

Two opponents — the Falcons and Lions (165 yards and two rushing touchdowns) — accounted for 370 of the 591 yards (63 percent) and seven of the nine touchdowns (78 percent) New Orleans has surrendered on the ground. Each run game was spearheaded by players jockeying for the best-in-the-league title, Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta's Bijon Robinson.

Minnesota's leading rusher is Aaron Jones (297 yards and a touchdown on 72 carries).

He won't be overlooked; the Saints can't afford to, as they attempt to fix an area that has shown significant cracks.