New Orleans Saints defense knows it will be tested by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry

"We've got to be aware of where he is," Saints edge Chase Young said. "He's that dude. Just got to be aware of him, try to contain him in the pocket and just be aware in general.

"You have to be aware when you're rushing. But also, I've learned that sometimes, quarterbacks who are scramblers run into sacks as well, because they're moving. Sometimes they might lose us (rushers). I think it's a balance. We're going to stay in our rush lanes, like we always try to, and do our best to take him down."

"For Lamar, he's going to make some plays off schedule," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "I think that's the biggest thing — when you have quarterbacks that are able to play off schedule, we can't stop. We've got to keep pursuing. We've got to plaster on the back end — (defensive backs and linebackers) have got to cover guys for maybe a little longer, because inevitably Lamar is going to make one of those happen. We've just got to do a great job of continuing to play."

Elliss said Jackson once extended a play for 15 seconds.

"You're going to build the defense appropriately to corral him, to keep him kind of in the pocket," Elliss said. "But you also know he's going to get out. Eventually he's going to get out, something's going to happen, he's going to make a play and when that happens you've just got to preach to everybody covering, 'It's the second play.'

"With him, it's always two plays — you've got to shut down the first one and the second one comes available, you've got to shut that one down, too. It can be a really long play, you've just got to keep going."

Then, there's Henry, a Gulliver-sized back who has, and will, created Lilliputian defenders with arguably the most potent stiff arm in the league.