New Orleans Saints edge Chase Young won't change approach in future

(9:34) (Shotgun) J. Goff sacked at DET 23 for -9 yards (C. Young). FUMBLES (C. Young) [C. Young], touched at DET 12, RECOVERED by NO-J. Sanker at DET 7. J. Sanker 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling, and the play was REVERSED.

(Shotgun) J. Goff pass incomplete short right to S. LaPorta [C. Young]