Rebirth: An oral history of the play that helped revive a city

As a former high school basketball player, Deloatch knew he had hops. He didn't plan to need them again, but once inspiration hit, adrenaline triggered the Jordan in him. His touchdown celebration — a double-pump, reverse dunk over the field goal crossbar — became likely the most memorable dunk in the history of New Orleans professional sports.

Deloatch: I knew I could jump. I didn't know I was going to get up that high and double pump it like that. I don't think people realize how high that crossbar is if you actually stand on the field and look up at it.

I didn't even think about it, it just happened. It wasn't something I practiced, it wasn't something I always thought about. It was just in the moment, I just felt that was something to do. It just came.

Melton: When Curtis picked it up, I didn't even know what to do. I just went crazy. If you go back and look at the video, I'm in the end zone just going nuts.

Stoutmire: I was right behind (Deloatch). We ended up celebrating. Like, 'Ayyy, good job!' But I wish I would have had it. It's good for the whole team but it's one of those ones where, everybody wants to get the sack, everybody wants to be the one to recover that for the touchdown.

Moore: It felt like it was louder than any crowd that I had ever heard before up until that point.

Copper: You have people crying – people on the team crying, people in the stands crying. It was one of the most emotional, amazing experiences I've ever been a part of.

Ninkovich: It was basically like the craziest, wildest moment in my career.

Melton: I think the best part about that is we all executed our jobs to perfection, which opened up just like we drew it up. That's the best part about it is, it opened up almost identical to how they said it would. It was great, man.

Lawrie: It just felt kind of fated. It was what the city needed and we were on such a roll at that time that it just felt right and good. I don't think we were going to lose that game no matter what, but definitely after that with the momentum and the support we had from the crowd – how loud the fans were and how behind us the city of New Orleans was – nobody could have beat us that night.

Melton: We played a hell of a game all the way through. (The Falcons) couldn't do anything between the energy in the building, the crowd, the musicians, the team – they were just basically in a lose-lose situation when they came in there.