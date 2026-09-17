Running back Alvin Kamara ready to make season debut for New Orleans Saints

"I'm going," Kamara said of his status, after his second straight day of full practice. "If it wasn't right, I wouldn't be in. I feel great, moving well, really no limitations. I feel good.

"Beat (the timeline), feeling good, ready."

Kamara joins a backfield rotation with Travis Etienne Jr. (nine carries for 46 yards in the opener) and Kendre Miller (nine carries for 30 yards and a touchdown). Though Kamara has shared the backfield with other running backs as a Saint, he's been the lead back with the overwhelming majority of touches.

"You really never know when your number is going to be called," he said. "I feel the same as if I'm leading or not, that's more for the coaches to figure out. My job is to be ready, so I'll be ready."

Kamara was questionable for the opener after a week of limited practice, before Coach Kellen Moore announced that he would be out. He said he was close to being ready, and now that he is, hopes to help the Saints offense continue the trajectory it found in the second half against Detroit.

"Being able to stay on track, stay ahead of the chains," he said. "We had two picks and a fumble; you wipe those three away, who's to know what happens on those drives. When you turn the ball over it's tough to win, especially three turnovers, let alone one.