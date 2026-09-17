 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Running back Alvin Kamara ready to make season debut for New Orleans Saints

The team's all-time leader in rushing yards beat the projected recovery timeline and will play on Sunday

Sep 17, 2026 at 05:27 PM
Author Image
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Alvin Kamara, RB #41
New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Alvin Kamara, RB #41

The last year Alvin Kamara didn't play in a New Orleans Saints season opener was 2016, and that's because Kamara wasn't a Saint in 2016. He was beginning his final college season, at Tennessee.

So last week, sitting out the first opener of his 10-year NFL career — the Saints' 31-30, overtime road loss to Detroit — was about as foreign as you'd imagine it would be for the franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards (7,250), yards from scrimmage (12,198), touchdowns (87) and rushing touchdowns (61).

"It was interesting. It just felt weird," Kamara said Wednesday. "I hadn't experienced that before, kind of just trying to mentally be in it, but not playing. It was weird, for sure."

The weirdness ends Sunday, when the Saints (0-1) face the Ravens (1-0) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. Kamara will make his debut, now fully recovered from a Grade 2 knee sprain sustained in the Saints' joint practice with Dallas in Oxnard, Calif., on Aug. 18. He beat the projected timeline of six weeks.

"I'm going," Kamara said of his status, after his second straight day of full practice. "If it wasn't right, I wouldn't be in. I feel great, moving well, really no limitations. I feel good.

"Beat (the timeline), feeling good, ready."

Kamara joins a backfield rotation with Travis Etienne Jr. (nine carries for 46 yards in the opener) and Kendre Miller (nine carries for 30 yards and a touchdown). Though Kamara has shared the backfield with other running backs as a Saint, he's been the lead back with the overwhelming majority of touches.

"You really never know when your number is going to be called," he said. "I feel the same as if I'm leading or not, that's more for the coaches to figure out. My job is to be ready, so I'll be ready."

Kamara was questionable for the opener after a week of limited practice, before Coach Kellen Moore announced that he would be out. He said he was close to being ready, and now that he is, hopes to help the Saints offense continue the trajectory it found in the second half against Detroit.

"Being able to stay on track, stay ahead of the chains," he said. "We had two picks and a fumble; you wipe those three away, who's to know what happens on those drives. When you turn the ball over it's tough to win, especially three turnovers, let alone one.

"You alleviate some of that, hit some of those (big plays); just a couple of things I can think about where you get those plays back and it's a different picture that's painted. Just can't shoot yourself in the foot, and I think we have a better opportunity to be in a position to win."

Related Links

SNAP DECISION: With long snapper Zach Wood (calf) set to miss time due to his injury —  sustained during Wednesday's practice and not diagnosed until afterward — New Orleans had several long snappers try out Thursday.

"We had some workouts today. We'll get one and we'll get ready to go play on Sunday," special teams coordinator Phil Galiano said.

Defensive lineman John Ridgeway III also took some reps at the position.

Receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) and edge rusher Chase Young (calf) each appeared on Thursday's injury report, both with limited practice participation. Tight end Juwan Johnson (illness) returned to practice and also was limited, along with tight end Oscar Delp (hamstring) and edge Cameron Jordan (hamstring).

Related Content

news

Quarterback Tyler Shough, receiver Chris Olave growing as offensive force for New Orleans Saints

"There's definitely a trust factor with him"

news

Saints receiver Devaughn Vele's love of game is highlight-producing for New Orleans

"When the ball's in the air, you kind of just forget everything else that's going on"

news

New Orleans Saints edge Chase Young won't change approach in future

"If I get another chance like that, I'm gonna tackle him the same way"

news

Quarterback Tyler Shough has taken lead entering his second season with New Orleans Saints

"I wanted to do everything I could to make sure that my teammates knew I had their back"

news

Sunday is feeding day for New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne

"I get a chance to enjoy. I'm gonna be real excited"

news

Edge rusher Chase Young prepared to wreak havoc for New Orleans Saints

For his first time as a Saint, Young enters the season healthy and ready for Detroit

news

New Orleans Saints edge Cam Jordan to miss third career game, will sit out season opener against Detroit

"He's done a really good job through this recovery process, and we'll just take it week by week"

news

New Orleans Saints name team captains ahead of 2026 season

Saints select nine players to serve as team captains for the 2026 NFL season

news

New Orleans Saints prepare for high-octane Lions in regular season opener

'They've obviously played some really high-level football for a number of years now'

news

Rookie Bryce Lance ran through when receiver door opened with New Orleans Saints

"I think my teammates and coaches have helped me grow so much"

news

Cornerback Jayden Price finally found right fit with New Orleans Saints

"I just needed somebody to give me an opportunity, somebody to believe in me, and I'm just thankful for the Saints and that they did that"

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising