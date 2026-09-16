Quarterback Tyler Shough, receiver Chris Olave growing as offensive force for New Orleans Saints

Going back to last season, the nine-game connection between the two (they hooked up for 660 yards and six touchdowns on 48 catches in eight games last year, before Sunday's 10-catch, 182-yard explosion) hints at big things in the future.

"Chris means a lot to me," Shough said. "I love the way he approaches the game. He's steady the whole time. He had that deep one that he obviously wanted back (against Detroit), and I had some plays I wanted back. So it was like, man, this is just football. How do we keep going together? We were able to connect quite a few times after that.

"His words definitely encouraged me…stop trying to be so perfect, just go play. That meant a lot at the moment, and at the same time, I'm talking to all the guys, talking to myself and I'm going to do that every single play. Because we have to reset. Even if we get a big one, we've still got to get in the red zone, we've still got to finish the drive, we've got to finish those plays."

Shough and Olave have connected on several big ones already. They also had a 42-yarder with 1:23 left in regulation and last year, they combined on catches of 62, 38 and 60 yards against Carolina, the Jets and Tennessee, respectively.

"There's definitely a trust factor with him," Shough said. "Putting out there that he's going to go out there and make a play, or at least knock it down — it's going to be him or nobody. I feel the same way about Devaughn Vele, too, he's going to go out there and make any contested catch.

"And that's the best part about it, we have that chemistry and we're going to take some shots and stretch the field and be able to kind of change different layers of it. That's just a credit to him for being the playmaker that he is and trusting him in those moments because he's going to go get it."

Coach Kellen Moore said the second half highlighted their growth.

"(They were) on the same page, the scramble drill was a big play, where they were able to kind of see it the same way," Moore said. "Chris took off and went downfield and had the big-time play there and kind of got us going. I think the post route (the 42-yarder), that was an incredible job by both of those guys.