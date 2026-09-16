Quarterback Tyler Shough, receiver Chris Olave growing as offensive force for New Orleans Saints

At times during the first 36 minutes of game clock time in the New Orleans Saints' season opener against Detroit — frankly, most of the time New Orleans was on offense — second-year quarterback Tyler Shough looked nothing like the best quarterback in the NFL.
But it didn't dissuade receiver Chris Olave from telling him that, and eventually, Shough begin to deliver on the hype job in the 31-30, overtime loss.
Shough completed 10 of 22 passes for 85 yards, with an interception, in the first half as the Saints trailed 7-0. He opened the second half with an interception on the first play of the third quarter, and after Detroit converted it into a touchdown and 14-0 lead, he lost a fumble on the third play of the next series — the second time he was sacked on the series. The Lions scored another touchdown and led 21-0 with 8:54 remaining in the third; Shough was 10 of 23 for 85 yards, with two interceptions and a lost fumble.
But on the next offensive possession he connected with Olave for a 47-yard completion on first down — he scrambled to his right and launched a pass down the right sideline that the All-Pro receiver caught — and it was the beginning of a torrid finish for both: Shough completed 25 of 33 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns after the lost fumble, and Olave caught seven passes for 142 yards in the second half and overtime.
Going back to last season, the nine-game connection between the two (they hooked up for 660 yards and six touchdowns on 48 catches in eight games last year, before Sunday's 10-catch, 182-yard explosion) hints at big things in the future.
"Chris means a lot to me," Shough said. "I love the way he approaches the game. He's steady the whole time. He had that deep one that he obviously wanted back (against Detroit), and I had some plays I wanted back. So it was like, man, this is just football. How do we keep going together? We were able to connect quite a few times after that.
"His words definitely encouraged me…stop trying to be so perfect, just go play. That meant a lot at the moment, and at the same time, I'm talking to all the guys, talking to myself and I'm going to do that every single play. Because we have to reset. Even if we get a big one, we've still got to get in the red zone, we've still got to finish the drive, we've got to finish those plays."
Shough and Olave have connected on several big ones already. They also had a 42-yarder with 1:23 left in regulation and last year, they combined on catches of 62, 38 and 60 yards against Carolina, the Jets and Tennessee, respectively.
"There's definitely a trust factor with him," Shough said. "Putting out there that he's going to go out there and make a play, or at least knock it down — it's going to be him or nobody. I feel the same way about Devaughn Vele, too, he's going to go out there and make any contested catch.
"And that's the best part about it, we have that chemistry and we're going to take some shots and stretch the field and be able to kind of change different layers of it. That's just a credit to him for being the playmaker that he is and trusting him in those moments because he's going to go get it."
Coach Kellen Moore said the second half highlighted their growth.
"(They were) on the same page, the scramble drill was a big play, where they were able to kind of see it the same way," Moore said. "Chris took off and went downfield and had the big-time play there and kind of got us going. I think the post route (the 42-yarder), that was an incredible job by both of those guys.
"Kind of a back side route on the concept and they saw the safety cutting the over route, and they were able to work through that progression. Tyler hung in there and made the throw, C.O. made the catch. There were some big plays in there for both of those guys."
TIGHT END, TIGHT OUT: Rookie tight end Oscar Delp (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, while tight end Juwan Johnson (illness) sat out. Running back Alvin Kamara (knee), who missed the season opener, was a full participant, edge rusher Cameron Jordan (hamstring) was limited and linebacker Isaiah Stalbird (shoulder) did not practice.
"I feel good about Alvin," Moore said. "I feel like he's done an awesome job. He's right where he needs to be. He probably could have gone last week, it was just a matter of time on task, getting a full week's work. I thought he did an amazing job putting himself in position last week to practice really well. He's in a great place."
Moore did not rule out Jordan, who missed the season opener.
"He could, we'll see what happens," Moore said. "Let the week take its course."