Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Former New Orleans Saints right guard Jahri Evans, a three-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist, has again advanced in the voting process for inclusion in the Hall of Fame for the Class of 2027.
Evans, one of 52 players eligible for inclusion, starred for the Saints from 2006-16 as a five-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, anchoring one of the greatest offenses in NFL history. Evans originally was a fourth-round draft pick (No. 108 overall) for the Saints in '06 out of Bloomsburg. SEE MORE >>
"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Martha Firestone Ford. Mrs. Ford was a true matriarch of the National Football League and an extraordinary pillar of the Detroit community for more than six decades." SEE MORE >>
Saints News from Nola.com
Outside the defensive meeting room in the halls of the New Orleans Saints facility, there is a football attached to the wall with a stiff spring, sticking out at a right angle and inviting contact. SEE MORE >>
Before Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears, you'd have to go back to 2017 to find a New Orleans Saints game in which Alvin Kamara had just one carry. It was the running back's rookie year, and in a Week 14 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Kamara was knocked out of the contest early after a helmet-to-helmet hit. SEE MORE >>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan welcomed local residents to the Cam Jordan Foundation's Turkey giveaway with the Giving Hope Foundation where he distributed holiday meals on Nov. 24, 2026.