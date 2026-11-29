Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The Bengals (7-3) have one of the best offenses in the NFL, and will test it at Paycor Stadium against a Saints defense that has been at its best in the three games since the bye. The hot-button issues are pretty clear. SEE MORE >>
Saints announce roster moves, gameday elevations for Week 12 vs. Bengals. SEE MORE >>
Saints News from Nola.com
Jeff Duncan: Fine 9: The New Orleans Saints see a lot of Drew Brees in Joe Burrow
Don't look now, but another No. 9 is tearing up the NFL. SEE MORE >>
Saints vs. Bengals: Our staff predictions for Sunday’s game at Paycor Stadium
The New Orleans Saints (3-7) look to snap a 2-game losing streak Sunday when they play the Cincinnati Bengals (7-3) at Paycor Stadium. Here are our staff predictions for the game. SEE MORE >>