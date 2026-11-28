Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Erik McCoy has had the unfortunate experience of having to work his way back after suffering an injury, and the fortunate experience that this time the absence wasn't nearly as long, or the injury nearly as debilitating. SEE MORE >>
Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE >>
Saints News from Nola.com
How Chase Young, Carl Granderson have become the ‘perfect formula’ for the Saints
Chase Young has eight sacks this season, but the New Orleans Saints edge rusher will be quick to note that three others have been taken away from him. SEE MORE >>
After some strong performances, Saints DB Quincy Riley will hold onto starting job … for now
Defensive back Martin Emerson, who missed last week's game with a concussion, is cleared to return to the field — though he will not find himself back in the starting lineup. SEE MORE >>
Erik McCoy will be back in the Saints lineup, but RT remains a question mark vs the Bengals
At least one of the New Orleans Saints' injured offensive linemen will return to the lineup this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, but two others remain a question mark. SEE MORE >>
The Saints emphasized their run defense coming out of the bye. The results are encouraging.
Having spent almost a decade as a professional football player, Kaden Elliss has heard plenty of sayings about the game, some of which ring more true than others. SEE MORE >>
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