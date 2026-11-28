Saints News from Nola.com

How Chase Young, Carl Granderson have become the ‘perfect formula’ for the Saints

Chase Young has eight sacks this season, but the New Orleans Saints edge rusher will be quick to note that three others have been taken away from him. SEE MORE >>

After some strong performances, Saints DB Quincy Riley will hold onto starting job … for now

Defensive back Martin Emerson, who missed last week's game with a concussion, is cleared to return to the field — though he will not find himself back in the starting lineup. SEE MORE >>

Erik McCoy will be back in the Saints lineup, but RT remains a question mark vs the Bengals

At least one of the New Orleans Saints' injured offensive linemen will return to the lineup this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, but two others remain a question mark. SEE MORE >>