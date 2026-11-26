Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy, right tackle Taliese Fuaga return to practice on limited basis after missing last two games
The New Orleans Saints' offensive line took an incremental step toward being whole again Wednesday, as center Erik McCoy and right tackle Taliese Fuaga returned to practice on a limited basis. New Orleans (3-7) will look to end a two-game losing streak Sunday against the Bengals (7-3) at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. SEE MORE >>
Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE >>
Following a 21-13 Week 11 loss at the Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints (3-7) will go back on the road this week to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-3), who are currently in first place in the AFC North, at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals lead the all-time series, 8-7. SEE MORE >>
Saints News from Nola.com
The timing worked out perfectly. With his NBA team in town to face the Chicago Bulls the next night, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson finally had the chance to see his brother, Jordyn, play in an NFL game. SEE MORE >>
For only the fourth time this season, the New Orleans Saints are on track to have all starting five offensive linemen on the field. SEE MORE >>
Joe Burrow is putting together an MVP-caliber performance for the Cincinnati Bengals this season, and his numbers are what may get him there. SEE MORE >>
The Saints are nearing full health as most of their injured starters returned to practice
With one of the more difficult games on the schedule looming, just about all of the injured New Orleans Saints starters returned to practice with the team Wednesday afternoon. SEE MORE >>
Saints News from NFL.com
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won't see "start Jahmyr Gibbs" here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. SEE MORE >>
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New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson joined sideline reporter Jen Hale to host the annual Sideline Pass Holiday Toy and Gift Drive at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on November 24, 2026. Guests enjoyed appearances from from Saints legend Pierre Thomas, Saints EDGE Cam Jordan and Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears, and more.