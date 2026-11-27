Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints possibly have played their best defensive stretch this season since returning from their bye. Games of 22 points and 355 yards allowed against Cleveland, 20 and 283 surrendered to Carolina, and 21 and 311 given up to Chicago – plus 10 combined sacks – didn't yield the desired won-loss results (New Orleans went 1-2), but exhibited what the Saints are capable of. SEE MORE >>
Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE >>
Saints News from Nola.com
4 factors that will determine whether Saints can beat Bengals
The New Orleans Saints (3-7) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-3) play Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Here are four factors it will take for the Saints to pull off the upset. SEE MORE >>
The Saints starting OL hasn’t finished a game together since Week 1. Could that change this week?
For only the fourth time this season, the New Orleans Saints are on track to have all starting five offensive linemen on the field. SEE MORE >>
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Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.