Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

The New Orleans Saints possibly have played their best defensive stretch this season since returning from their bye. Games of 22 points and 355 yards allowed against Cleveland, 20 and 283 surrendered to Carolina, and 21 and 311 given up to Chicago – plus 10 combined sacks – didn't yield the desired won-loss results (New Orleans went 1-2), but exhibited what the Saints are capable of. SEE MORE >>