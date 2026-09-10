Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 1 vs. Detroit Lions

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions during the 2026 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|TE
|Oscar Delp
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Audric Estimé
|Thigh
|DNP
|DNP
|EDGE
|Cameron Jordan
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|DL
|Davon Godchaux
|NIR-Rest
|-
|DNP
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DETROIT LIONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DB
|Christian Izien
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|EDGE
|Derrick Moore
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|DL
|Mekhi Wingo
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Keith Abney II
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|S
|Thomas Harper
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Trevor Nowaske
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Ennis Rakestraw
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Jimmy Rolder
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
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