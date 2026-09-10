Sunday is feeding day for New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne

"I'm real excited to see how Coach Kellen does when live bullets are out there," he said. "I feel like I haven't had a chance to be out there on the field with him in those critical situations, so that's where we get to continue to learn each other. I get to know what he's thinking, he (gets to see) how I continue to play and rise as the game goes. I'm excited to see how he calls the game, just get a chance to feel him out."

But the Saints have a pretty good idea the caliber of player they signed as an unrestricted free agent. Etienne, a native of Jennings, La., ran for more than 1,000 yards in three of his four seasons with Jacksonville, and has totaled 3,798 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on 897 carries. He also caught 168 passes for 1,338 yards and seven touchdowns, including six receiving touchdowns in 36 catches last year.

"They just expect me to go out there and be myself," he said. "Continue to make the good plays every down, get what they give you. Just keep moving the ball, stay above the chains."

The importance of that task could escalate against the Lions, given the possibility that New Orleans could need to score often against Detroit. The Lions averaged 28 points per game last season, and have averaged 29 per game over the previous four seasons. The Saints averaged 18 points per game last year, but raised it to 27 per game in the last three.

Etienne said he won't concern himself with a tit-for-tat battle with the Lions offense, but that he'll fixate on his huddle.