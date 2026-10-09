Morning Break: Saints continue preparations for Week 5 matchup against Vikings

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough leads the NFL in pass attempts (180) and completions (121) after four weeks, partly due to necessity. While the Saints (1-3) have often been playing catch-up, they've been forced to throw probably more than the desired amount. It probably won't be a desired amount Sunday, either, when New Orleans faces the Vikings (4-0) in the Caesars Superdome. Because if an offense is dropping back to throw that often — 45 attempts per game, 48 if the 12 sacks are included — it's exactly what Minnesota wants. SEE MORE>>
15 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
The New Orleans Saints have just wrapped up their 2nf practice ahead of their Week 5 matchup at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 11th in Caesars Superdome. So, where do things stand following Thursday's workout? Let's take a look at which Saints players were limited and did not participate in today's session. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Cornelius Blount of Kentwood High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Kangaroos are undefeated through their first five games and are set to face Varnado on Thursday, October 8.