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Morning Break: Saints continue preparations for Week 5 matchup against Vikings

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, October 9

Oct 09, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints bracing for Minnesota's defensive blitz packages

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough leads the NFL in pass attempts (180) and completions (121) after four weeks, partly due to necessity. While the Saints (1-3) have often been playing catch-up, they've been forced to throw probably more than the desired amount. It probably won't be a desired amount Sunday, either, when New Orleans faces the Vikings (4-0) in the Caesars Superdome. Because if an offense is dropping back to throw that often — 45 attempts per game, 48 if the 12 sacks are included — it's exactly what Minnesota wants. SEE MORE>>

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

15 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

Thursday’s Saints vs. Vikings Injury Report: Chris Olave Limited

The New Orleans Saints have just wrapped up their 2nf practice ahead of their Week 5 matchup at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 11th in Caesars Superdome. So, where do things stand following Thursday's workout? Let's take a look at which Saints players were limited and did not participate in today's session. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Best of Saints defense vs. Falcons | 2026 NFL Week 4

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
1 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
2 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
3 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
4 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
5 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
6 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
7 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
8 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
9 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
10 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
11 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
12 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
13 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
14 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
15 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
16 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
17 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
18 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
19 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
20 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
21 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
22 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
23 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
24 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
25 / 25

Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Saints High School Coach of the Week 2026 | Coach Blount

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Cornelius Blount of Kentwood High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Kangaroos are undefeated through their first five games and are set to face Varnado on Thursday, October 8.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Cornelius Blount of Kentwood High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Kangaroos are undefeated through their first five games and are set to face Varnado on Thursday, October 8.
1 / 6

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Cornelius Blount of Kentwood High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Kangaroos are undefeated through their first five games and are set to face Varnado on Thursday, October 8.

John Baumann/Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Cornelius Blount of Kentwood High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Kangaroos are undefeated through their first five games and are set to face Varnado on Thursday, October 8.
2 / 6

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Cornelius Blount of Kentwood High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Kangaroos are undefeated through their first five games and are set to face Varnado on Thursday, October 8.

John Baumann/Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Cornelius Blount of Kentwood High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Kangaroos are undefeated through their first five games and are set to face Varnado on Thursday, October 8.
3 / 6

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Cornelius Blount of Kentwood High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Kangaroos are undefeated through their first five games and are set to face Varnado on Thursday, October 8.

John Baumann/Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Cornelius Blount of Kentwood High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Kangaroos are undefeated through their first five games and are set to face Varnado on Thursday, October 8.
4 / 6

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Cornelius Blount of Kentwood High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Kangaroos are undefeated through their first five games and are set to face Varnado on Thursday, October 8.

John Baumann/Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Cornelius Blount of Kentwood High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Kangaroos are undefeated through their first five games and are set to face Varnado on Thursday, October 8.
5 / 6

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Cornelius Blount of Kentwood High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Kangaroos are undefeated through their first five games and are set to face Varnado on Thursday, October 8.

John Baumann/Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Cornelius Blount of Kentwood High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Kangaroos are undefeated through their first five games and are set to face Varnado on Thursday, October 8.
6 / 6

The New Orleans Saints honored Coach Cornelius Blount of Kentwood High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week. The Kangaroos are undefeated through their first five games and are set to face Varnado on Thursday, October 8.

John Baumann/Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
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Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

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