Morning Break: Saints continue preparations for Week 5 matchup against Vikings

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough leads the NFL in pass attempts (180) and completions (121) after four weeks, partly due to necessity. While the Saints (1-3) have often been playing catch-up, they've been forced to throw probably more than the desired amount. It probably won't be a desired amount Sunday, either, when New Orleans faces the Vikings (4-0) in the Caesars Superdome. Because if an offense is dropping back to throw that often — 45 attempts per game, 48 if the 12 sacks are included — it's exactly what Minnesota wants. SEE MORE>>