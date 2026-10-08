Morning Break: Chris Olave stands out as Saints look ahead to Vikings

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

The New Orleans Saints had very little go right in Monday night's 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but Chris Olave continued to show why he should be considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Olave finished the night with eight receptions for 116 yards on 12 targets. with a long reception of 44 yards, leading the Saints in all three categories. SEE MORE>>