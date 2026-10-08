Morning Break: Chris Olave stands out as Saints look ahead to Vikings

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
13 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints (1-3) will play the final home game of their three game homestand on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings (4-0) at the Caesars Superdome. Sunday will be the Saints' final contest at their home stadium until they host the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 8. SEE MORE>>
See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings game on Oct. 11 in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
Chris Olave continues to shine despite Saints' ugly loss
The New Orleans Saints had very little go right in Monday night's 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but Chris Olave continued to show why he should be considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Olave finished the night with eight receptions for 116 yards on 12 targets. with a long reception of 44 yards, leading the Saints in all three categories. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from APNews.com
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore sounded encouraged by the number of players who showed up at team headquarters during Tuesday's scheduled day off. He's looking for — an urgently needs — his team to bounce back with a prideful response to their disheartening 45-24 loss to rival Atlanta on Monday night — a game that kicked off after hours of pregame celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of the Superdome's reopening after Hurricane Katrina. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele, guard Cesar Ruiz, and tight end Juwan Johnson surprised patients at the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center on October 6, 2026, as part of the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative.
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.