Alvin Kamara becomes sixth player in NFL history to record 5,000 yards rushing and receiving

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara became only the sixth player in NFL history to record 5,000+ rushing and receiving yards with a 31-yard touchdown catch during the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.
Kamara joins Pro Football Hall of Fame backs Marshall Faulk, Lenny Moore, Marcus Allen as well as Christian McCaffrey and Tiki Barber as the only player to surpass those marks.
The Saints all-time leader in yards from scrimmage entered the game with 7,336 rushing yards and 4,989 receiving yards. Kamara currently has five carries for 19 rushing yards and one receptions for 31 receiving yards in the third quarter against the Giants.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 18, 2026 at MetLife Stadium.