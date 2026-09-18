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Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 2 vs. Baltimore Ravens

One Saints player listed as out, one listed as doubtful and three listed as questionable on Friday's Saints Injury Report for Week 2 against the Ravens

Sep 18, 2026 at 01:12 PM
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Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
TEJuwan JohnsonIllnessDNPLPFP-
LBIsaiah StalbirdShoulderDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
TE Oscar DelpHamstringLPLPFP-
EDGECameron JordanHamstringLPLPFP-
RBAlvin KamaraKneeFPFPFP-
DLDavon GodchauxNIR-Rest-DNPFP-
WRChris OlaveHamstring-LPLPQuestionable
LSZach WoodCalf-DNPDNPOut
EDGEChase YoungCalf-LPLPQuestionable
DL Christen MillerToe--LPQuestionable
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BALTIMORE RAVENS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DLCalais CampbellNIR – RestDNPFPFP-
WRZay FlowersHamstringDNPDNPLPDoubtful
OLBTrey HendricksonFingerDNPDNPLPQuestionable
GJohn SimpsonGroinDNPDNPLPQuestionable
TRonnie StanleyToeDNPDNPLPQuestionable
CBT.J. TampaKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
LBTeddye BuchananKneeLPLPLPOut
SKeondre JacksonShoulderLPFPFP-
DTNnamdi MadubuikeNeckLPLPLPOut
SJaylinn HawkinsChestFPFPFP-
WRDevontez WalkerGroinFPFPFP-
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