Morning Break: Saints celebrate 20 years of Domecoming, host Falcons on Monday Night Football

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

There's a nationally televised game to be played Monday night in the Caesars Superdome between the New Orleans Saints (1-2) and Atlanta Falcons (1-2), but just as much, there's a story to be told as New Orleans observes the 20-year anniversary of the Superdome re-opening after Hurricane Katrina. Steve Ackels, ESPN's executive producer for the game, wants to make sure it's told the right way. SEE MORE>>

It really isn't wise to overemphasize the fourth game of a 17-game NFL season. There's much more football to be played, many more ups and downs to navigate, several more rises and falls in the standings. But this one is different, no? The 20-year anniversary game of the Domecoming isn't just a regular-season game, even though the New Orleans Saints (1-2) and Atlanta Falcons (1-2) have to approach it that way in their nationally-televised game in the Caesars Superdome on Monday night. SEE MORE>>