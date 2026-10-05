Morning Break: Saints celebrate 20 years of Domecoming, host Falcons on Monday Night Football

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
There's a nationally televised game to be played Monday night in the Caesars Superdome between the New Orleans Saints (1-2) and Atlanta Falcons (1-2), but just as much, there's a story to be told as New Orleans observes the 20-year anniversary of the Superdome re-opening after Hurricane Katrina. Steve Ackels, ESPN's executive producer for the game, wants to make sure it's told the right way. SEE MORE>>
It really isn't wise to overemphasize the fourth game of a 17-game NFL season. There's much more football to be played, many more ups and downs to navigate, several more rises and falls in the standings. But this one is different, no? The 20-year anniversary game of the Domecoming isn't just a regular-season game, even though the New Orleans Saints (1-2) and Atlanta Falcons (1-2) have to approach it that way in their nationally-televised game in the Caesars Superdome on Monday night. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
The New Orleans Saints have planned a special celebration for the 20th anniversary of the team's return to the Superdome following the destruction of Hurricane Katrina. Monday night's matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Saints will serve as the anniversary of the "Domecoming," an iconic game played between the same two teams on Sept. 25, 2006, that helped begin to revitalize the city of New Orleans. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WWLTV.com
As New Orleans commemorates 20 years since the Saints' momentous return to the Superdome, Mayor Helena Moreno is teasing her plans to honor the Domecoming on Monday. In a Facebook video posted Sunday, Moreno said she will present Saints legend and ALS advocate Steve Gleason with a key to the city. SEE MORE>>