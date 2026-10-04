ESPN wants to make sure Monday's broadcast tells New Orleans' story the right way

"Monday Night Countdown" is live from the Superdome, Tirico will join ESPN's Scott Van Pelt to talk about the 2006 game, an original feature centered on Payton and the night before the re-opening will be presented, and NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche will debut an original feature examining the blocked punt that reunites Gleason and former Falcons punter Michael Koenen.

Ackels said planning for the game began "pretty much that day" when the NFL schedule was released May 14, and that senior associate director Madeline Kassel was the conduit between the network, league, city, and Saints.

"We don't want to diminish the other games that we have on our schedule, because they're all extremely important," he said. "Every game has different storylines that we have to cover. But there's no question that this game, there's been a lot more emphasis what goes into it in the pregame, and halftime, and during the game. We've been doing meetings since July on this game – with the league, with the city, with the Saints."

The result will be Monday's story, told with the pomp, emotion, passion, and care befitting the occasion.