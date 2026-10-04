ESPN wants to make sure Monday's broadcast tells New Orleans' story the right way

There's a nationally televised game to be played Monday night in the Caesars Superdome between the New Orleans Saints (1-2) and Atlanta Falcons (1-2), but just as much, there's a story to be told as New Orleans observes the 20-year anniversary of the Superdome re-opening after Hurricane Katrina.
Steve Ackels, ESPN's executive producer for the game, wants to make sure it's told the right way.
The Saints last played a Monday night game on Dec. 23, 2024, but haven't been accorded a level of hoopla similar to this in a decade or more.
"We want to make sure all day long, from a programming standpoint, that this is a celebration of the rebirth and it's 20 years," said Ackels, a member of ESPN's 370-person staff in New Orleans. "There's people that weren't alive that are going to be watching the games or watching our shows that have no idea, or need to be educated about what happened here. It's part of history and the re-opening of this Dome was like (then MNF play-by-play announcer Mike) Tirico said: The most important day and game in Saints history. And it was.
"And everything that has transpired in the last 20 years – with two Super Bowls it has hosted, major concerts like Taylor Swift, and Wrestlemania and the things that go into this stadium since – has been unbelievable and should be celebrated. It should be recognized. People that don't live here don't have an idea how important it is, or it was. We want to make sure we try to get that across."
To that end, there won't be a lack of presence from the ESPN/ABC combination.
MNF co-sideline reporter Laura Rutledge will appear on "Good Morning America" live from the Superdome on Monday morning to preview coverage and reflect on the anniversary. Actor Anthony Mackie, a New Orleans native, will narrate a special open to the game broadcast focused on the 2006 game.
Robin Roberts, a Southeastern Louisiana graduate and former ESPN sportscaster who currently co-anchors "Good Morning America," will voice a Hurricane Katrina remembrance tribute reflecting on the devastation and recovery. There'll be live coverage of the national anthem performed by New Orleans legend Irma Thomas, who'll be accompanied by local pianist River Eckert. New Orleans ensemble Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will headline the halftime show, featuring special guests Eric Church, Kirk Franklin, Juvenile, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville.
There'll be video of Steve Gleason, who blocked the punt against Atlanta in the 2006 game that was recovered for a touchdown and jump-started a 23-3 victory, and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, joining the pregame Who Dat" chant from the field.
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and his brother, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, will host "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" – The ManningCast – on ESPN2 where they'll welcome Gleason, live from the Superdome, former Saints coach Sean Payton and Cooper Manning as their guests.
Green Day and U2 put forth a memorable performance during pregame during the Saints' 2006 Superdome reopening game vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
"Monday Night Countdown" is live from the Superdome, Tirico will join ESPN's Scott Van Pelt to talk about the 2006 game, an original feature centered on Payton and the night before the re-opening will be presented, and NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche will debut an original feature examining the blocked punt that reunites Gleason and former Falcons punter Michael Koenen.
Ackels said planning for the game began "pretty much that day" when the NFL schedule was released May 14, and that senior associate director Madeline Kassel was the conduit between the network, league, city, and Saints.
"We don't want to diminish the other games that we have on our schedule, because they're all extremely important," he said. "Every game has different storylines that we have to cover. But there's no question that this game, there's been a lot more emphasis what goes into it in the pregame, and halftime, and during the game. We've been doing meetings since July on this game – with the league, with the city, with the Saints."
The result will be Monday's story, told with the pomp, emotion, passion, and care befitting the occasion.
"Even though really none of us are from here, we understand the sensitivity of the balance to show the doom and gloom that was here, not only in the city but the Dome," Ackels said. "That's not to say that there won't be some shots of Katrina and some shots of the people in the Dome. But there's a balance to it and really, it's about the rebirth of the Dome and the city, and really the transformation from 20 years ago."